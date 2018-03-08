Fishing hot spots

LAKE CONWAY Bass fishing is excellent with white spinnerbaits and plastic lizards near the shoreline. Bream are biting worms and crickets about 10 feet from the shore. Crappie fishing is good on jigs and minnows in depths of 6-8 feet around brush piles. Catfish are biting worms or large minnows.

GREERS FERRY LAKE Walleye fishing is good all over the lake. Male walleyes are biting up the rivers. Females are eating at night. Since the water has gotten more stable, some fish are still headed upriver, and lake walleyes are moving shallower by the day. Use crankbaits, grubs and minnows on drop-shot rigs, as well as minnows on jigheads. Hybrid and white bass are biting in the mouths of rivers and in major creeks. They will bite spoons, inline spinners and grubs.

LAKE COLUMBIA Bass are preparing for the spawn in 1-2 feet of water and are hitting on Bass Assassin Shads, Senkos, Trick Worms, Beaver Bugs, jigs, spinnerbaits, Rat-L-Traps, Squarebills and chatterbaits. Fish up to 7 pounds have been caught. Best color of Bass Assassins are pumpkinseed, Silver Phantom and Grey Ghost. Senkos and Trick Worms are working in black, blue flake, watermelon-red, crystal ice and green pumpkin. Beavers and Craw bugs are working in green pumpkin-red or watermelon-red. Best color of jigs seem to be black/blue, black/purple, green pumpkin or Texas Craw. Spinnerbaits and chatterbaits in shad or bream colors are working. Rat-L-Traps are working best in slightly deeper water areas, 4-8 feet of depth near spawning flats in Sexy Chrome, Red Shad or Red Chrome.

Sports on 03/08/2018