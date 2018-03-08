Meteorologist who worked at Little Rock station for 2 years rejoins weather team

A former meteorologist at Little Rock’s CBS affiliate is returning to the station.

In a Thursday news release, KTHV-TV said Tracy Beene will join the station's weather team this month. Beene, a Maumelle native, worked at the station from 2010 until 2012 and later worked as a fill-in meteorologist at the Fox and NBC affiliates in Arkansas' capital city, according to the statement.

She has more than 20 years of experience and also reportedly served as a meteorologist in the U.S. Air Force.

“THV11 is very fortunate to have someone with Tracy’s weather experience and knowledge of Arkansas joining our team,” KTHV news director Dave Parker was quoted as saying.

Beene — who will work alongside KTHV-TV's chief meteorologist Ed Buckner, Mariel Ruiz, Raven Richard and Nathan Scott — will appear regularly on the Saturday edition of THV11 This Morning, the station said.

“I am so excited to be back home at THV11, working with the greatest weather team in the state,” she said in the release.