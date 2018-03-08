Future Razorback Isaiah Joe named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year

Arkansas signee Isaiah Joe has been named the 2017-18 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The Gatorade award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, and distinguishes Joe as Arkansas’ best high school boys basketball player.

Joe (6-4, 170 pounds) has led the Grizzlies to a 21-9 record and a berth in the Class 7A state championship game while averaging 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game. He was selected to the USA Today’s All-USA Arkansas First Team.

Joe has maintained a 3.76 GPA, is a member of his school’s Student Advisory Council and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth basketball camps.

Joe is a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.

“Isaiah Joe is hands down the best player we’ve faced all year,” said Todd Ezzi, head coach at Little Rock Catholic High. “He can create his own shot, he’s an excellent passer and he’s become a guy who can take it to the hole and finish. He can do it all.”

Joe is one of three in-state players to sign with Arkansas in November, along with Jonesboro guard Desi Sills and Little Rock Parkview forward Ethan Henderson.

Past winners of the award in Arkansas include current or former Razorbacks Daniel Gafford, Bobby Portis and Fred Gulley, former Kentucky guards Archie Goodwin and Malik Monk, and current Florida guard Kevaughn Allen.