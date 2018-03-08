GOLF » UCA’s Svensson, HSU’s Wright win awards

University of Central Arkansas junior Emma Svensson was named the Southland Conference’s women’s golfer of the month Wednesday.

Svensson earned medalist honors at the Texas State Invitational and led UCA to a nine-stroke victory at the tournament. She shot a 2-under par 211 as UCA finished with a school-record 282.

Arkansas Tech’s Srinoon honored

Arkansas Tech University senior Putter Srinoon was named the Great American Conference’s men’s golfer of the week.

Srinoon led the Wonder Boys to a fourth-place finish at the Las Vegas Desert Classic on March 4-6. He finished the tournament even-par, shooting 1 under in both the second and third rounds, to tie for fifth place.

HSU’s Wright earns award

Henderson State University senior Sarah Wright was named the Great American Conference’s women’s golfer of the week.

Wright led the Reddies to a first-place finish at the Diffie Ford-Lincoln Invitational earlier this week in Edmond, Okla. She tied for second among 95 players with a 36-hole total of 149 on the par 70, 5,821-yard Kickingbird Golf Course.