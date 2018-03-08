Home / Latest News /
Governor's nephew elected next leader of Arkansas Senate
By The Associated Press
This article was published March 8, 2018 at 1:47 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The top Republican in the Arkansas Senate and a nephew of the governor has been elected to lead the chamber next year.
The state Senate on Thursday elected Republican Sen. Jim Hendren to be the 35-member chamber's president starting next year. Hendren did not face any opposition in his bid to become the next state Senate president.
Hendren is the majority leader in the Republican Senate and a nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hendren is a former state House member who has served in the Senate since 2013.
The majority-Republican House is expected to elect its next speaker Monday.
Comments on: Governor's nephew elected next leader of Arkansas Senate
RBBrittain says... March 8, 2018 at 3:04 p.m.
The article should be corrected to call him "President Pro Tempore" or "President Pro Tem". Though some parts of the Arkansas Constitution still refer to the office as "President of the Senate" (since we didn't have a Lieutenant Governor when it was first written in 1874), since 1926 the title of "President of the Senate" belongs to the Lieutenant Governor.
ZeebronZ says... March 8, 2018 at 10:48 p.m.
No nepotism there, just a "Good Ol' Boy" filling a seat he...earned.
