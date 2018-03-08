Governor's nephew elected next leader of Arkansas Senate

LITTLE ROCK — The top Republican in the Arkansas Senate and a nephew of the governor has been elected to lead the chamber next year.

The state Senate on Thursday elected Republican Sen. Jim Hendren to be the 35-member chamber's president starting next year. Hendren did not face any opposition in his bid to become the next state Senate president.

Hendren is the majority leader in the Republican Senate and a nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hendren is a former state House member who has served in the Senate since 2013.

[NEW: Sign up for the Arkansas politics and legislative updates email newsletter]

The majority-Republican House is expected to elect its next speaker Monday.