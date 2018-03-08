Man accused of lighting fire in bathroom at Little Rock VA hospital

A man is accused of lighting a fire in a bathroom trash can at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Little Rock on Wednesday night.

About 9 p.m., staff alerted officers with the Veteran's Affairs Police Department of smoke coming from the men's restroom in the emergency room waiting area of the hospital at 4300 W. 7th St., according to an arrest report.

Authorities found and removed a trash can filled with burning debris from inside, the report states.

The only person in the restroom was a 59-year-old man identified as Anthony Dewayne Whitehead, officers wrote. The North Little Rock man was taken into custody, and a cigarette lighter was removed from his pocket, according to police.

Whitehead is charged with arson and disorderly conduct, the report states. He was being held at the Pulaski County jail with bail not yet set as of Thursday afternoon, records show, and is scheduled to appear in court April 10.