Former Little Rock TV anchor who now works as marketer for UCA faces new complaint
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
- Comments (8)
- aAFont Size
CONWAY -- A new complaint has accused a University of Central Arkansas executive of plagiarism and questioned some of her non-university business and speaking activities.
The anonymous complaint against Christina Munoz Madsen, associate vice president for communications, public relations and marketing, was filed with the university's staff and faculty senates Tuesday and released Wednesday under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.
Two other complaints were filed previously with the faculty senate but focused on her work doing furniture commercials.
In the latest complaint, the accuser wrote, "I also question her academic integrity" and referred to a letter from the editor Madsen writes for UCA Magazine.
The complaint noted that in the November edition, Madsen wrote in part, "Science education is actually defined as the field in which we share science content and process with individuals not traditionally considered part of the scientific community."
The complaint then said, "I thought it sounded strange so I checked the internet. I learned that Ms. Madsen had taken this definition from Wikipedia, a site that no self-respecting academic would ever use for real research. Furthermore, she didn't even cite where the information was obtained from. In a classroom, this would be plagiarism. The highest form of academic fraud and we would never allow our students to do this. Why should she? For our university, this is unacceptable, especially from the same person who is supposed to represent our communications and promotion efforts."
An online search shows that a Wikipedia page on science education says in part, "Science education is the field concerned with sharing science content and process with individuals not traditionally considered part of the scientific community. "
UCA President Houston Davis, who was en route to a Southland Conference basketball game in Texas, said in an email Wednesday that he would have to find out more information on the Wikipedia allegation.
"As an academic, I always support proper attribution of ideas and content and, though errors can be made, we should always strive for 100 [percent] accuracy," Davis wrote.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette also sent questions about the Wikipedia issue and other matters to Madsen as well as Davis. Madsen had no comment on the Wikipedia issue.
"President Davis has already responded to these concerns and I have no further comment at this time," she said in an email.
Madsen has provided other information in response to questions and said she always takes annual leave when one of her other jobs takes her away from her UCA work during office hours.
The Democrat-Gazette reported previously that Madsen, a former anchor for Little Rock's KATV, also has been doing TV and online furniture commercials.
Madsen's statement of financial interest for 2017, filed with the secretary of state's office, lists the sources of her non-UCA income as the Ron Sherman Advertising firm in Little Rock and Rodan + Fields, a California skin-care products company for which she is an "independent consultant."
The financial statements do not require public officials to list specific income totals but ask if the sums were more than $1,000 or more than $12,500 in the preceding year. Madsen said the commercials last year totaled more than $1,000, that the consultant work earned more than $12,500, and her husband's work more than $1,000.
Madsen's annual salary at UCA is $130,707.
Davis said again Wednesday that UCA policy allows Madsen to have outside employment.
Davis said his initial review found that Madsen had followed the "appropriate channels for approval" of the outside work "and that time spent on the activities was outside of work time or had involved the taking of personal leave."
"Like all universities that I have worked for and with, it is common for faculty and staff to have opportunities for outside employment -- either to supplement income or stay involved professionally," he added.
Davis said he would look at other universities' procedures on such matters.
"If there are improvements to be made, we will work with our policy bodies and our board to make them," he added.
The newest complaint also noted that Madsen had given a Tedx Talk at the University of the Ozarks and questions if she had done that on UCA time and expense.
"She only mentioned [UCA] once or twice," the complaint said of the talk, which was titled "The Evolution of Passion" and focused on Madsen's life, faith and career. She ended it with her work for UCA and thanked the university, according to a YouTube recording of the speech.
Madsen said she would check today on the expenses question.
Davis said he had not heard the speech.
"It is my understanding that the invitation was to represent UCA but she was asked to talk about professional roles and career," he said. "Again I want to get more details, but this instance might be akin to educational and community groups inviting me to visit and talk about leadership and education's importance. In those cases, I always plug UCA and Bear Country but find myself primarily discussing education, mentors, and career and answer questions related to all."
State Desk on 03/08/2018
Print Headline: Marketer for UCA faces new complaint
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Former Little Rock TV anchor who now works as marketer for UCA faces new complaint
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 7 of 7 total comments
workerman says... March 8, 2018 at 5:55 a.m.
It seems like this newspaper is coordinating someone’s personal vendetta. These trivial, very marginal accusations are not news worthy. Whoever this anonymous coward is needs to be revealed so they can be punished by the university for creating drama and causing the university to receive negative publicity.
( permalink | suggest removal )
rgh48 says... March 8, 2018 at 6:55 a.m.
This whole thing and the paper's apparent intent to make something out of nothing reminds me of the Paul Newman & Sally Field movie "Absence of Malice"
( permalink | suggest removal )
workerman says... March 8, 2018 at 8:10 a.m.
lisacoulter70gmailcom...it's simple. an employer can terminate or discipline an employee who causes drama in the workplace or creates a negative work environment or brings negative attention to their employer. it happens all the time. you sit the employee down and say, stop it! get a better attitude or there won't be a next time! This is what needs to happen with this disgruntled university employee. Do you think the President of the University appreciates having reporters calling him about this petty crap.
( permalink | suggest removal )
JerryC2011 says... March 8, 2018 at 8:34 a.m.
What a colossal waste of time. It appears to me that someone is jealous of Ms Madsen's talent. As for the plagiarism, I am amazed that someone has the time to research where information originates from. Academia ties themselves in knots to force compliance to this rule. I know, because my wife just completed an online master of education degree. Who the hell cares if every t is crossed, or i dotted? If a concept or idea is propagated, fantastic. This is just another fine example of the PC agenda.
( permalink | suggest removal )
hogfan2012 says... March 8, 2018 at 9:49 a.m.
The complainer questions the credibility of Wikipedia, but evidently uses it frequently enough to "recognize" the words as familiar. Can't wait until it is revealed who the anonymous complainer is. They certainly need to be terminated for causing unnecessary drama if they are an employee. To the complainer - ready Numbers 11:1. "And when the people complained, it displeased the Lord"
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... March 8, 2018 at 10:19 a.m.
Yeah, somebody is jealous.
( permalink | suggest removal )
DavidWB says... March 8, 2018 at 10:49 a.m.
Munoz, sounds Hispanic. Maybe we have a Racists picking on her. I suggest the overpaid jealous staff member complaining be terminated and start working at burger flipping.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.