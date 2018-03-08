O-line target Beaux Limmer commits to Hogs

Less than a week after visiting Fayetteville, highly regarded offensive lineman Beaux Limmer made public his commitment to Arkansas Coach Chad Morris on Thursday evening.

Limmer (6-5, 270 pounds) of Tyler (Texas) Lee chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, Vanderbilt, SMU, Tulsa and several others. He and his parents visited Fayetteville on Saturday.

He called Morris Wednesday night and privately pledged to the Hogs. Morris and the staff impressed Limmer during the visit.

“They were the No. 1 reason I picked them,” said Limmer, who announced his decision on the Recruiting Thursday radio show. “You’re not going to find many coaches like Coach Morris. He’s about the players. Especially in the SEC, you’re not going to find that.”

The facilities were amazing, Limmer said.

“I love all of the facilities,” said Limmer, whose lead recruiter was associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor. “The weight room overlooks the indoor practice field.”

Limmer, who has a 4.0 GPA, said the Sam M. Walton College of Business also played a factor in his decision along with the possible networking possibilities in Northwest Arkansas.

His parents were won over by Morris.

“All the way home, they couldn’t stop talking about him,” Limmer said. “Coach Morris spent a tremendous amount of time with me. That’s something we haven’t experienced before on college visits.”

Limmer has impressive weight room numbers with a 360-pound bench press, 515 squat and 505 dead-lift.

“I’ve been working out since the seventh grade,” Limmer said. “I owe my strength to my dad. He used to be a power lifting coach.”

Limmer is the second commitment for the 2019 class. Defensive lineman Trevis Hopper of Memphis Central pledged to the Hogs on Feb. 24.

Verbal commitments are not binding.