Ohio man who posed as 'scared straight' cop gets prison
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:22 a.m.
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for handcuffing and assaulting students while claiming to be a police officer conducting "scared straight" programs.
Prosecutors say 26-year-old Christopher Hendon, of Akron, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison Wednesday. He previously pleaded guilty to 31 charges, including abduction and kidnapping.
Prosecutors say Hendon wore a badge, firearm and stun gun when he falsely told officials at two Akron-area schools in March and April that he was an officer for a program meant to scare children into avoiding bad behavior.
Investigators say he tried to bring handcuffed children into the Summit County Courthouse and the Summit County Jail.
He apologized during his sentencing hearing to "anybody and everybody who was involved."
