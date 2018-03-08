Outdoors calendar

Calendar
MARCH
8 Cabot chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com
9 Ozark Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation annual dinner and auction. The Castle at Harmon Ranch, Greenbrier. 6 p.m. Matt Johnson (501) 804-3155
10 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Parsons building, rodeo of the Ozarks. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net
13 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com
17-18 Arkansas Big Bass Shootout. Arkansas State Fairgrounds, Little Rock. Grand prize $25,000. Dustin Crow (501) 912-3621.
