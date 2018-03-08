Sheriff: Phone left at scene of VFW burglary in Arkansas leads to arrest

A man accused of breaking into a veterans organization was caught after authorities tracked him down using a phone that was found at the scene, the Izard County sheriff's office said.

The break-in happened on Monday at the Veteran of Foreign Wars post in Calico Rock, according to a news release.

A manager reported that an oven window was smashed, multiple coffee pots were damaged, a cash box was taken from the office and the facility was trashed, the release said.

Authorities reportedly recovered a phone near a broken back window where it appeared entry was gained. Investigators determined that it belonged to Jessie A. Sanders, the sheriff said.

Sanders was booked into the Izard County jail on two counts of commercial burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of property. The release said he is also a suspect in a separate burglary of an Izard County store where tools and other items were taken.

As of Thursday morning, he remained in custody in lieu of $20,000 bond.