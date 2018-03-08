Recruiting Thursday: D-line target Enoch Jackson Jr. recaps recent visit

Defensive lineman Enoch Jackson Jr. joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his visit to Arkansas and where the Hogs stand with him.

Jackson, 6-1, 270, of Mansfield (Texas) Mansfield Legacy received the offer from the Hogs on Jan. 22 and has since added offers from Florida, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri and others. He visited Fayetteville on Feb. 24.

The Hogs were the first Power 5 program to extend a scholarship offer to him. He said cornerbacks coach Mark Smith reminded him of the Razorbacks being the first big offer and was relentless in trying to get him to campus.