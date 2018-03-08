Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

FIRST POST — 1:30 P.M.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 97-281 (34.6 percent)

LEE'S LOCK Fairwayngreen in the first

BEST BET Papercoversrock in the third

LONG SHOT Rocky Tough in the eighth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $27,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

****FAIRWAYNGREEN lost a clear lead when second best in her last start. She holds a clear speed advantage and will appreciate a turn back to an abbreviated sprint distance. CHILEAN QUEEN has been a decisive winner of consecutive wet-track races in come-from-behind fashion, and she has a chance to three-peat if she can hold form on a fast surface. CORINTHIAN'S GLORY has won five of eight races at this short sprint distance, and she may be sharp enough to handle a significant jump in class.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Fairwayngreen;McMahon;Loy;2-1

4 Chilean Queen;Hill;Milligan;5-2

2 Corinthian's Glory;Eramia;Broberg;4-1

1 Archusexy;Sanjur;Haran;6-1

3 Get Paid;Cabrera;Durham;5-1

1a City Seduction;De La Cruz;Haran;6-1

6 Elizabeth Rules;Canchari;Martin;5-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

**MUTAKDDIM ROAD contested the pace into the stretch before tiring in an encouraging debut, and he is adding blinkers and dropping into the maiden-claiming ranks. COWBOY CACTUS JACK broke poorly in a deceptive eighth-place debut against better, and he recorded a sharp subsequent work. He switches to a winning veteran rider. GALLOPINGGUINNESS was beaten less than one length in his second start, and the improving gelding may be rallying behind a contentious pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Mutakddim Road;Santana;Cates;5-2

1a Cowboy Cactus Jack;Eramia;Loy;6-1

6 Gallopingguinness;Loveberry;Morse;3-1

5 Smellin Candy;Wethey;Hornsby;4-1

4 P C Suspect;Canchari;Martin;9-2

7 Ain'tseentheball;Cohen;Hornsby;15-1

2 Quietly Cuba;De LaCruz;Martin;8-1

2x Oh So Tall;Felix;Mason;8-1

8 Wishes Candy;Birzer;Roberts;20-1

3 Purse $21,000, 1 mile, Fillies and Mares, 4-year-olds and up, Claiming $8,000

***PAPERCOVERSROCK has finished with energy in consecutive third-place sprint finishes. She is dropping in class and owns a strong record at 1 mile. CASTIEL'S ANGEL won consecutive races at Hawthorne before being overmatched at Fair Grounds, but she fits well at this level and figures to work out an ideal trip. CASH TIZ WINDERFUL has disappointed in two local starts, but she is the speed of the speed, and winning connections spots horses where they can win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Papercoversrock;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

4 Castiel's Angel;Roman;Haran;20-1

5 Cash Tiz Wonderful;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1

3 Intercession;Canchari;Anderson;6-1

10 Icy Dawn;Eramia;Chleborad;4-1

7 Quick Study;De La Cruz;Williamson;7-2

1 Seattle Firm;Court;Shorter;8-1

2 Awesome Look;Birzer;Martin;15-1

6 Seeking Bull;Quinonez;Shorter;15-1

9 Wild About Jack;Prescott;Matthews;15-1

4 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

***TEMPO SEEKER showed good early speed in a third-place finish against better only two races back, and he is switching to a high percentage rider. COCONUT ICE showed little in a two-turn turf debut last season at Ellis, but he is taking a drop in class for winning trainer Chris Hartman, who seems to have him working well. MY MAN KAN raced wide in a third-place return to the races, and he likely needed the race following a layoff of nearly eight months.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Tempo Seeker;Vazquez;Ortiz;2-1

5 Coconut Ice;Cabrera;Hartman;3-1

4 My Man Kan;Eramia;Hobby;4-1

1 Paramont;Birzer;Chleborad;5-1

2 John Allen;Thompson;Donaldson;8-1

7 Reversaloffortune;Sanjur;Cristel;10-1

8 Air Power;Court;Frazee;12-1

6 Arch You Ready;Gazader;Vance;20-1

5 Purse $50,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

**COWBOY RHYTHM finished second behind an even-money winner in his 2018 debut, and he is dropping into a claiming race for the first time and should rally behind an honest pace. NECK 'N NECK has not raced since August, but the earner of better than $1 million is the class of the field. He typically runs well when fresh. PRIME ENGINE chased a fast pace before tiring in the King Cotton, but he may be cruising on an uncontested lead at this route distance. He is proven at two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Cowboy Rhythm;Cabrera;Hartman;2-1

7 Neck 'n Neck;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

5 Prime Engine;Stevens;Van Berg;5-2

3 Eton Ridge;Eramia;Ortiz;4-1

6 Pinson;Court;Morse;5-1

1 Handiwork;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1

2 Brerry;Cohen;Moquett;15-1

1a Mallard's Bro;Morales;Villafranco;12-1

6 Purse $78,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old, fillies, maiden special weight

***AREA was gaining ground quickly through the stretch and quickly galloped out past the leaders in an encouraging career debut sprinting. She is bred top and bottom to improve at two turns. ACTRESS ON BOARD has shown route speed in three second-place finishes at Fair Grounds, and she has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures. PLENTY QUICK finished second in a slow sprint field when making her career debut, but she has recorded three solid subsequent breezes. She is another bred to show more at route distances.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Area;Santana;Moquett;7-2

9 Actress On Board;Morales;Bennett;7-2

5 Plenty Quick;Cabrera;Von Hemel;3-1

1 Song of Mine;Cohen;Kobiskie;4-1

2 Tahoe Dream;Canchari;Robertson;9-2

3 Ghosted;Eramia;Moquett;12-1

4 Bartlett Narrows;Vazquez;Van Meter;15-1

6 Roll On Big Mama;Wethey;Young;20-1

8 Diamondcoat;Hill;Gorder;30-1

7 Purse $36,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $40,000

**DECORATED SOLDIER finished second in a useful sprint tune-up at Fair Grounds, and the consistent two-turn runner is dropping in class. He did win the 2016 Northern Spur at Oaklawn. SEMPER FORTIS competed in Grade I races last winter at Gulfstream and Santa Anita, and he had a useful return in a turf-sprint at Santa Anita, but the class drop seems too pronounced. KREWE CHIEF has been consistent while competing against better over the past 10 months, and he finally draws a favorable inside post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Decorated Soldier;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

10 Semper Fortis;Thompson;O'Neill;3-1

2 Krewe Chief;Prescott;Sims;4-1

5 Your Secret's Safe;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

4 Dangerfield;Eramia;Chleborad;6-1

6 Cass in Stone;Canchari;Caldwell;8-1

7 Travel West;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1

8 Junket;Cabrera;Moquett;12-1

1 Bird Orr Brady;De La Cruz;Milligan;20-1

9 Major Munnings;Court;Fires;20-1

8 Purse $80,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**ROCKY TOUGH finished second behind a multiple stake-winner at Fair Grounds, and the race has produced three next-out winners. His connections mean business when they ship from New Orleans. LOOKIN AT LEE rallied to second at big odds in the 2017 Kentucky Derby, and the millionaire is the likely favorite, but his last two races prevent me from playing at what is likely to be under-valued odds. GOT EVEN proved stubborn on the lead winning at a similar condition Feb. 11, and he is a repeat candidate if able to beat Money Talker to the early lead.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Rocky Tough;Canchari;Amoss;8-1

2 Lookin At Lee;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

3 Got Even;Thompson;Hollendorfer;7-2

4 United Stand;Cabrera;Hartman;4-1

7 Secret House;Stevens;Cox;8-1

6 Malibu Max;Loveberry;Robertson;5-1

1 Money Talker;Cohen;McKnight;6-1

5 Altito;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1

9 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

****PETE'S PLAY CALL finished third behind a very fast and talented sprinter in his local debut, and he is taking a slight drop in class and figures to lead these past every pole. BAJAN CASH defeated conditioned-claimers in a fast clocking only two races back, and he is spotted to contend after being overmatched in his most recent. LONG STATION finished well in an improved second-place finish, which was his first race wearing blinkers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Pete's Play Call;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

9 Bajan Cash;Stevens;Cox;5-2

8 Long Station;McMahon;Holthus;8-1

5 He's So Zazzy;Wethey;Young;9-2

10 Holiday Man;Eramia;Martin;15-1

4 Star's Valentino;Loveberry;Petalino;6-1

6 Flashy Indian;Court;Frazee;15-1

3 Spring d'Oro;Canchari;Anderson;15-1

11 Dan the Tin Man;Contreras;McKnight;15-1

7 Internet Success;Cabrera;Stuart;15-1

2 Cara Blythe;Birzer;Van Berg;15-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race starts a Pick-4, and the race is either a single for FAIRWAYNGREEN or a two-horse race adding CHILEAN QUEEN. The second race is competitive and can certainly produce an upset. PAPERCOVERSROCK looks solid in the third race, but others can upset with there best race. The fourth is for TEMPO SEEKER to win, but he is just unreliable enough to make one spread out a bit. The seventh race begins a Pick-3 and the race is tricky and needs multiple horses to cover. The eighth race also is contentious and in need of spreading out, but the ninth has a solid single in PETE'S PLAY CALL.

Sports on 03/08/2018