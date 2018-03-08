Rison's Malik Chavis discusses Arkansas offer, upcoming visit

Rison athlete Malik Chavis, an Arkansas target, joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about his offer from the Hogs and visit to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Chavis, 6-2, 180, 4.43 seconds in the 40 yard dash, recalled the moment he was told of his offer from the Razorbacks during a Feb. 24 visit to Arkansas and how he and his parents reacted. He also talked about other schools he's planning to visit in the near future.

He had 128 carries for 998 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season while also having 19 unassisted tackles. Arkansas is recruiting him as a defensive back.