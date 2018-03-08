Searcy's Vest motivated by Hogs' practice

Searcy junior offensive lineman Drew Vest was energized while watching Arkansas practice on Saturday.

“The energy was second to none,” said Vest, who has a 3.6 grade point average. “It really seemed like everyone had bought in and wanted to change the face of Arkansas football. It was hard not to like it.”

Vest, 6-6, 300 pounds, has scholarship offers from South Alabama, Central Arkansas and Yale while drawing interest from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Texas State and others.

The Hogs are keeping an eye on him.

“They want to see me during spring ball and depending on that maybe camp, they just need to see some more,” Vest said.

Vest has a 275 pound bench press, 455 squat and 264 power clean. He plans to attend summer camps at Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Tulane. Offensive line coach Dustin Fry was impressed Vest.

“The way he ran his meeting was very hands on and the desks were set up so he could show the different techniques he wanted to work in the middle,” Vest said. “He’s just really personable.”

He said Fry and the Hogs are looking harder at offensive linemen in the region.

“He was saying how now that they’ve gone after their big nationals, they’re starting to zero in on their other guys,” Vest said.