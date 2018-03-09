Police: Shots fired at Little Rock home with 3 children inside; blood, bullet holes found

Two men fired shots at a Little Rock home with three children inside Thursday night, leaving bullet holes and blood, police said.

Police responded about 9:40 p.m. to a shots fired call at a home in the 5300 block of Westminister Drive, according to a report. Officers noted that they found spent shotgun shells in the street and handgun ammunition casings on the ground leading up to the driveway.

The home’s resident told authorities that her husband and brother had gotten into an argument and started throwing punches. Her husband then shot two rounds into the air to get her brother to leave, she said, prompting him to threaten to shoot up the house when he came back.

Shortly after that, the woman told police, her brother returned with a stranger. The pair began shooting at the house while the woman, along with children ages 11, 7 and 3 were inside, according to the report.

A neighbor told officers he saw the woman’s husband shooting back at her brother from the front porch.

Police noted finding bullet holes in a tree facing the house and in a neighbor’s pickup. Officers also found blood on the garage floor and the ground near the front porch of the home, but no shooting victims had been located at the home or in nearby hospitals at the time of the report. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Police named the two men accused of firing shots in the report, but the 21-year-old and 29-year-old did not appear in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of midday Friday. The report also listed a third suspect who was not identified.