7-0 offensive lineman wants a closer look at Fayetteville

For the first time, colleges can host football recruits on official visits starting in April through June, and the Arkansas Razorbacks hope to host one of the more imposing prospects in the nation.

Junior offensive lineman Trevor Roberson, 7-0, 365 pounds, of Wellington, Texas is talking to offensive line coach and running game coordinator Dustin Fry to work out the details for an official visit to Fayetteville on April 14.

"That's what we're talking about right now," Roberson said. "We're still working it out. My mom is still working out her days to come do it. But that's what we're thinking is an official visit to see Arkansas on April 14."

His main attraction to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is the coaching staff.

"I really like what they represent," Roberson said. "They seem like very good-hearted people. That's the type of people I want to surround myself with."

Roberson has come to appreciate Fry as a person.

"He's a good-hearted dude," Roberson said. "I like what he represents. He's a really good guy to talk to. He's very understanding, too."

He had some issues come up that kept him from making a recent unofficial visit to Fayetteville.

"He completely understood that I couldn't make it out there," Fry said. "He was really understanding."

Roberson has 17 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Southern Cal, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and Notre Dame. He's heard a lot of positive reviews about the Razorbacks program.

"I've heard so many great things about it," Roberson said. "I've heard the program is amazing, and I just want to see it for myself. Everyone talks so highly of it."

Roberson is also intrigued by what he's heard about the Aggies.

"College Station and Arkansas are two places that are very, very highly talked about no matter where you go," Roberson said. "These are two I really want to see and see how the coaching works and try to pick their brains a little bit and try and see what I could possibly being doing one day."

Wellington basketball Coach Tim Webb played football for the Hogs in the 1980s and is known around the school as a rabid Hogs fan. When Fry visited the school during the contact period in December and January, Webb made sure to greet him.

"He could tell you all the history," Roberson said of Webb. "When coach Fry came down for a visit, Coach Webb went a little crazy. He brought out his hat and his little Arkansas blanket and he signed everything."

Roberson has a 3.5 weighted GPA and is considering sports medicine science or general studies in hopes of becoming a coach. He participates in the Rocket Buddies program, which allows football players to mentor kids at the local elementary school.

"They really connect with me and I can really understand them," Roberson said. "I've helped a number of the kids. Little issues, no big deal, but I really enjoy that and I want to continue to do that, so coaching is the best way I can do that."

The personable and engaging Roberson likes working as a waiter at Two Rivers Family restaurant in his town.

"Just interacting with people, just talking to them and hearing their stories every once in a while," Roberson said. "We have a lot of older folks in town, and they tell pretty awesome stories."

Joe earns honor

Arkansas guard signee Isaiah Joe was named the 2017-2018 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.

The Gatorade award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

Joe, 6-4, 170, led Fort Smith Northside to a 21-10 record and runner-up to North Little Rock in Class 7A. He was averaging 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists prior to the title game.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 03/09/2018