Saturday, March 10, 2018, 12:26 a.m.

Arkansas governor: Special session planned next week

By The Associated Press

This article was published March 9, 2018 at 3:48 p.m.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/THOMAS METTHE -- 1/3/2018-- Governor Asa Hutchinson (left) talks about shrinking Medicare costs on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at the State Capitol in Little Rock.

PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' governor says he'll call a special session next week for lawmakers to take up pharmacy reimbursement rates, highway funding and other issues.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday he plans to call a special session that will begin Tuesday to take up the issues. Hutchinson says he'll formally call the special session Monday, the same day lawmakers plan to formally adjourn this year's fiscal session.

Hutchinson's office did not announce all of the issues Hutchinson plans to put on the agenda for the special session. But it's expected to include legislation to regulate pharmacy benefit managers and changes to the open container law that officials are needed to protect highway funding.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

RBBrittain says... March 9, 2018 at 5:35 p.m.

These sort of prepackaged, under-the-radar special session calls are bad for the public's right to know, especially since we won't find out exactly what Asa will railroad thru the legislature till just before the train starts rolling. We need MORE details about what the legislature will consider than just PBM regulation, the open container law, and 529 plans.

Arkansas Online