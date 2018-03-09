Arkansas governor: Special session planned next week

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' governor says he'll call a special session next week for lawmakers to take up pharmacy reimbursement rates, highway funding and other issues.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday he plans to call a special session that will begin Tuesday to take up the issues. Hutchinson says he'll formally call the special session Monday, the same day lawmakers plan to formally adjourn this year's fiscal session.

Hutchinson's office did not announce all of the issues Hutchinson plans to put on the agenda for the special session. But it's expected to include legislation to regulate pharmacy benefit managers and changes to the open container law that officials are needed to protect highway funding.

[NEW: Sign up for the Arkansas politics and legislative updates email newsletter]

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.