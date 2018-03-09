Sheriff's office: Arkansas jail inmate who escaped while working on side of road recaptured

10 P.M. UPDATE:

An Arkansas jail inmate escaped from a roadside work crew Friday morning, authorities said.

Roland Laban Ward, 30, fled on foot from a crew working on Carpenter Dam Road in Garland County shortly before noon, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

In an email sent at 10 p.m., Sgt. John Schroeder with the Garland County sheriff's office said Ward had been captured.

Ward faces a new charge of third-degree felony. No bail has been set.

EARLIER:

Ward was being held at the Garland County jail on a first-degree terroristic threatening charge and was scheduled to be released in November, records show. He is not considered dangerous to the public, authorities said.

Ward was said to be wearing a light brown jumpsuit. He stands 5 feet 6 inches and weighs about 165 pounds, according to the sheriff's office

Arkansas State Police and the Hot Springs Police Dpartment are assisting with the search, the release states.