Sheriff's office: Arkansas jail inmate who escaped while working on side of road recaptured
This article was originally published March 9, 2018 at 3:45 p.m. Updated March 9, 2018 at 10:55 p.m.
10 P.M. UPDATE:
An Arkansas jail inmate escaped from a roadside work crew Friday morning, authorities said.
Roland Laban Ward, 30, fled on foot from a crew working on Carpenter Dam Road in Garland County shortly before noon, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
In an email sent at 10 p.m., Sgt. John Schroeder with the Garland County sheriff's office said Ward had been captured.
Ward faces a new charge of third-degree felony. No bail has been set.
EARLIER:
Ward was being held at the Garland County jail on a first-degree terroristic threatening charge and was scheduled to be released in November, records show. He is not considered dangerous to the public, authorities said.
Ward was said to be wearing a light brown jumpsuit. He stands 5 feet 6 inches and weighs about 165 pounds, according to the sheriff's office
Arkansas State Police and the Hot Springs Police Dpartment are assisting with the search, the release states.
