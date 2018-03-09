Arkansas lawmakers approve $5.6B budget

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have approved the state's $5.6 billion budget for the coming year, wrapping up this year's fiscal session in four weeks.

The House and Senate on Friday approved identical versions of the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act, which calls for increasing state spending by about $173 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The measure now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk.

The House passed the measure on a 90-3 vote, while it passed the Senate 30-1. The legislation mirrors the budget Hutchinson proposed earlier this year, with $64 million in projected surplus money set aside for highway needs and tax cuts.

Lawmakers plan to formally adjourn this year's session Monday. They're expected to reconvene the following day for a special session on several other issues.

