Arkansas man faces rape, incest charges, records show

An Arkansas man accused of raping "a mentally challenged victim" for years has been arrested, authorities say.

Records show Charles Lee Ernest was booked into the Poinsett County jail Thursday afternoon.

The Trumann Police Department wrote on Facebook that investigators were contacted Wednesday about "rape and incestuous acts" that had been occurring over a span of about six years.

The victim is reportedly mentally challenged. No further information about the case was released.

At a probable cause hearing Friday, Ernest's bail was set at $250,000, police said. The 40-year-old Trumann resident faces rape and incest charges, records show, and remained at the jail Friday afternoon.

According to police, his next court date is set for April 23.