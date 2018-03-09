Arkansan found guilty of second-degree murder in killing at mobile home

VAN BUREN — A jury has found an Arkansas man guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting of another man and burning him in his home.

The man, Jeremy Brake of Rudy, testified during the trial that he had not killed 56-year-old Michael King in King’s mobile home in Rudy on Oct. 10, 2016. He said he wasn’t at the home when King was killed and the home burned.

Brake, 38, was also convicted of arson, being a felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a minor and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Brake’s son, Jeremy Brake Jr., who was 17 at the time of the shooting, had testified that his father killed King and then set King’s mobile home on fire.

Brake Jr. also testified that his father took methamphetamine and provided it to him as well.

