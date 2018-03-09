Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, March 10, 2018, 12:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansan found guilty of second-degree murder in killing at mobile home

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published March 9, 2018 at 2:55 p.m.

VAN BUREN — A jury has found an Arkansas man guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting of another man and burning him in his home.

The man, Jeremy Brake of Rudy, testified during the trial that he had not killed 56-year-old Michael King in King’s mobile home in Rudy on Oct. 10, 2016. He said he wasn’t at the home when King was killed and the home burned.

Brake, 38, was also convicted of arson, being a felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a minor and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Brake’s son, Jeremy Brake Jr., who was 17 at the time of the shooting, had testified that his father killed King and then set King’s mobile home on fire.

Brake Jr. also testified that his father took methamphetamine and provided it to him as well.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansan found guilty of second-degree murder in killing at mobile home

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online