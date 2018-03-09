Basket at buzzer advances Alabama

ALABAMA 71, TEXAS A&M 70

ST. LOUIS -- Collin Sexton wasn't quite ready to put Alabama's postseason chances in the hands of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Instead, the standout freshman took the Crimson Tide's fate into his own hands -- a plan that kept the school's NCAA hopes alive for another day.

Sexton drove the length of the court in the final seconds and hit a floater at the buzzer to give ninth-seeded Alabama (18-14) a 71-70 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday. He did so just moments after T.J. Starks hit a three-pointer to put the Aggies up 70-69 with 4.4 seconds remaining, taking the inbounds pass following a timeout and racing up the court for the game winner.

"Coach (Avery Johnson) just told me to race it up the floor to get to the basket," Sexton said. "He knew how fast I could get there, so he said, 'Just get to the basket, get a layup for us.' "

Sexton finished with 27 points, none bigger than his final two. Alabama led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but the No. 8 seed Aggies (20-12) rallied and went up by one point after Starks' three-pointer.

That's when Sexton took the inbounds pass and raced up the court for his winning shot. Dazon Ingram scored 13 points for the Crimson Tide, and Donta Hall added 11.

The victory snaps a five-game losing streak for the Crimson Tide, and it provides a much-needed boost for school's case for a bid to the NCAA Tournament -- which it is trying to reach for the first time since 2012.

"I think (the pressure) is motivating," Johnson said. "They understand that there are not a lot of chances left, no matter how far you go. I just told them, 'Are you going to be able to look at yourself in the mirror after this game?' "

Starks matched his career high with 23 points in the loss for Texas A&M, and Admon Gilder had 15.

The Aggies had won three in a row entering the game, including a 68-66 victory over the Crimson Tide six days ago. Texas A&M led by as many as seven points early in the first half, but Alabama surged ahead to take a 35-28 halftime lead -- only to need Sexton's last-second shot to hold on for the victory.

"I feel really good (about Texas A&M's NCAA Tournament chances)," Aggies Coach Billy Kennedy said. "Something we can learn from is that the game's not over until the buzzer goes off."

The Crimson Tide entered the game 56th in the NCAA's RPI ratings despite its late-season woes, thanks in large part to earlier victories this season over ranked opponents such as Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida and Tennessee.

Alabama also has a victory over then-No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 30, and it will have another opportunity to impress the selection committee when it faces top-seeded Auburn today. The Crimson Tide reached the tournament semifinals with a pair of victories last season.

Even with the loss, the Aggies appear likely to reach the NCAA Tournament for a second time in three seasons after beginning the day 25th in RPI. Starks previously scored 23 points in a game at Auburn on Feb. 7. The freshman guard was 8 of 17 from the field on Thursday and appeared to have won the game with his late three-pointer, only to watch as Sexton answered on the other end.

GEORGIA 62, MISSOURI 60

ST. LOUIS -- With the SEC Tournament in St. Louis and heralded freshman Michael Porter Jr. returning, Missouri fans were hoping to be treated to a weekend-long show from the Tigers.

Yante Maten and the Georgia Bulldogs did their best job to prevent that from happening.

Maten scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Georgia squeaked out a victory over Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Georgia, the 12th seed, led throughout the second half, but fifth-seeded Missouri narrowed the Bulldogs' lead to just two points with seven seconds left. The Tigers drew up a play for their leading scorer, Kassius Robertson. But Robertson's three-point attempt went long and Georgia secured the victory.

After starting the game down 10-0, the Bulldogs (18-14), who face fourth-seeded Kentucky in today's second quarterfinal, charged back with a 12-0 run of their own. The trend continued throughout the contest: Missouri made a run, Georgia responded.

"I felt like we got off to a very slow start but eventually found a rhythm defensively in the first half," Georgia Coach Mark Fox said. "(We) were able to just kind of grind to the finish."

Maten and the Bulldogs put Missouri in foul trouble early. Missouri big men Jeremiah Tilmon and Kevin Puryear fouled out and Jontay Porter finished with four fouls.

"We did a poor job of fouling," Robertson said. "We put them in the bonus really early, and they made a lot of money at the free-throw line."

Jontay Porter led Missouri (20-12) with 20 points and eight rebounds. His brother, Michael, a projected lottery pick who played just two minutes in the season opener and later had surgery, finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds, but shot just 5 for 17 from the field.

Teshaun Hightower came up big off the bench for Georgia, matching his career high of 13 points. Hightower played a big role in Georgia's victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, when he scored 13 and had six assists.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 80, LSU 77

ST. LOUIS -- Lamar Peters scored 24 points and Mississippi State hit 10 three-pointers in defeating LSU in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Leading by seven with 34 seconds left, the Bulldogs allowed the Tigers to hit two consecutive threes to close to 78-77. But with nine seconds to play, Mississippi State inbounded the ball, avoided foul attempts and escaped with victory after Nick Weatherspoon's dunk.

The seventh-seeded Bulldogs came into the contest the 15th-worst team at 30.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Mississippi State (22-10), which faces Tennessee in today's third quarterfinal, shot 9 of 12 from three in the first half and finished the game 10 for 17.

Tenth-seeded LSU (17-14) trimmed a once 19-point Bulldogs' lead to just two with 5:52 remaining. The game stayed close until the end, but the Tigers never retook the lead.

Tremont Waters led LSU with 28 points and six assists. He sustained an injury in the final minutes but battled through till the end of the game.

Waters and Peters went back and forth all game, but Peters' teammates scored more down the stretch. Quinndary Weatherspoon and his brother, Nick, each finished with 15 points for the Bulldogs. Aric Holman posted a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 boards.

At a glance

SEC TOURNAMENT

At Scottrade Center, St. Louis

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Arkansas vs. South Carolina, (n)

Alabama 71, Texas A&M 70

Georgia 62, Missouri 60

Mississippi State 80, LSU 77

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

Auburn vs. Alabama, noon

Kentucky vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m.

Florida vs. Arkansas-South Carolina winner, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

First semifinal, noon

Second semifinal, 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAME

Championship, noon

