At Clinton School, world record-holding runner to speak about her battle with bulimia

Ellen Hart, a world-class runner and a lawyer, is open about her battle with bulimia.

She will talk about her struggle in a lecture titled Getting Up Again, at 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Services’ Strugis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Hart earned eight varsity letters while an undergraduate student-athlete at Harvard, competing in basketball, soccer, and track and field. She placed third to qualify in the 1980 Olympic Trials. She broke the world record in the 20K and the U.S. record in the 30K.

She helped start the Eating Disorder Foundation and speaks about her experiences. In 1996, a movie about her life was released — Dying to be Perfect: The Ellen Hart Pena Story.