Deja vu for Hogs at College Station

FAYETTEVILLE -- This weekend's NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships are going to feel a lot like the SEC meet to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The NCAA meet is being held tonight and Saturday at Texas A&M's Gilliam Indoor Stadium in College Station, Texas.

That's where the SEC meet was held two weeks ago when the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women won the championship and the men finished second to Alabama.

Plenty of SEC teams also will be in competition for the national championship.

SEC teams comprise five of the top six teams on the women's side and four of the top six on the men's side in the coaches' national polls.

Georgia has the No. 1-ranked women's team followed by No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 USC from the Pac-12 and No. 6 Florida.

Texas Tech from the Big 12 is ranked No. 1 in the men's poll followed by No. 2. Georgia, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 USC and No. 6 Texas A&M.

"We're quite used to that," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said of competing with conference rivals at the NCAA meet. 'The SEC, I don't think it's arguably the best, it is the best.

"There are some great athletes and great teams from other conferences. No question about that. We don't take anybody lightly.

"But the SEC, it's a meat-grinder."

Lance Harter, Arkansas' women's coach, said the experience of winning an SEC championship on Texas A&M's track so recently should help the Razorbacks at the NCAA meet.

"We've been on those runways and their oval," Harter said. "We've been tested by fire.

"The SEC is such a great competition across the board that I think it really sharpened us up to get ready for the ultimate of the NCAA Championships."

Arkansas' women's team has qualified nine athletes in eight events with 12 scoring opportunities.

Senior Taliyah Brooks is competing in the pentathlon and long jump -- she ranks second in both events -- and junior Payton Chadwick will compete in 60-meter hurdles, 200 and long jump.

Three Razorbacks will be in the pole vault with juniors Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard -- twin sisters from Cabot who rank second and third -- and Desiree Freier.

Also competing for the Razorbacks are senior Nikki Hiltz (mile), sophomore Jada Baylark (60) and freshmen Janeek Brown (60 hurdles) and Morgan Burks-Magee (400).

"What we can do is take care of business in the events that we're favored in," Harter said. "A false start or an injury can be detrimental to even being in the top 10."

Arkansas' men's team will have nine athletes competing in seven events with nine scoring opportunities, led by senior Kenzo Cotton in the 60 and 200. Cotton won the 60 and took second in the 200 at the SEC meet.

"I'm sure Kenzo is looking for a win," Bucknam said. "He's looking to be a national champion. We all know the kind of athlete he's been for us and how consistent he's been."

Also competing for Arkansas are juniors Obi Igbokwe (400, 1,600 relay) and Rhayko Swartz (400, 1,600 relay), sophomore Cameron Griffith (3,000), senior Jack Bruce (5,000), junior Gabe Moore (heptathlon), sophomore Laquan Naim (long jump) and seniors Kemar Mowatt and Jamarco Stephen in the 1,600 relay.

Razorbacks junior Jah-Nhai Perinchief qualified in the high jump, but he won't compete because of a hamstring injury.

"Of the nine athletes we have competing, we need all of them to score and we need some high places," Bucknam said. "You can't score nine guys seventh and eighth. You've got to get up there in the top three."

NCAA Indoor Track and

Field Championships

WHEN Today and Saturday WHERE Texas A&M’s Gilliam Indoor Stadium, College Station, Texas DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Texas A&M men, Oregon women. MEN’S TEAM FAVORITES No. 1 Texas Tech, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 USC WOMEN’S TEAM FAVORITES No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 USC

