Floyd pitches UAFS to split
By Democrat-Gazette press services
This article was published today at 3:35 a.m.
Senior right-hander Dawson Floyd pitched seven strong innings as the Lions defeated Rogers State 12-2 in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday at Crowder Field in Fort Smith.
Floyd (3-2) scattered 8 hits, allowed 2 runs, walked 1 and struck out 7. He gave up just one extra-base hit, a double by right fielder Bradley Degnan.
Junior left fielder Tremarcus Koontz was 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBI, and third baseman Brandan Warner was 2 for 2 with three RBI for UAFS (8-5), which lost the opener 5-0. Senior catcher Jordany Santiago was 2 for 2 with two RBI and sophomore right fielder Logan Allen was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI.
The Lions and Hillcats will finish their two-day, four-game nonconference series at 1 p.m. today. It is the first of two four-game nonconference series the Lions will have against Heartland Conference opponents this season.
