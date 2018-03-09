Forecast leads Hogs to play two today

FAYETTEVILLE -- A pre-emptive move forced by Mother Nature and a new weekend starter highlight the No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks' final nonconference weekend series.

The Razorbacks (9-3) will host Mid-American Conference power Kent State (6-3) for three games beginning with today's doubleheader at 3 p.m. at Baum Stadium.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville contacted Kent State earlier in the week to talk about the high probability for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, and the Golden Flashes agreed to the two nine-inning games today, which will eliminate the Saturday game.

The Razorbacks will run out junior right-hander Blaine Knight (2-0, 0.53 ERA) for the first game and sophomore right-hander Isaiah Campbell (1-1, 1.88) for the second. Kent State is expected to start senior left-hander Eli Kraus (1-1, 8.53) against Knight, but Coach Jeff Duncan has not named his other starters. Ace right-hander Joey Murray (1-1, 2.20) has been the Golden Flashes' Saturday starter, while lefty Jared Skolnicki (1-0, 6.92) has started on Sundays.

Campbell said pitching a day early should not be an issue.

"It doesn't really impact me at all," Campbell said. "I just have one less day to get ready for this game."

Dave Van Horn agreed, saying, "I think he'll be fine. He'll get the opportunity to watch the first game and see what they're all about, like normal. Just has to pitch 24 hours sooner."

The Razorbacks' pitching staff has been solid throughout the early season and has risen into the SEC lead with a 1.78 ERA that ranks No. 5 in the nation. Knight will enter his fourth start tied for the SEC lead in ERA among qualifiers with Missouri's Bryce Montes De Oca.

Pitching coach Wes Johnson has mixed his veteran arms with a large selection of freshmen, including 6-8 right-hander Jackson Rutledge (1-0, 0.00) who posted a three-inning save and a victory against Southern Cal , and right-hander Bryce Bonnin (1-0), who earned a start Sunday after throwing five scoreless innings out of the pen in an 11-0 victory over Dayton on March 1.

"He threw great last weekend," Van Horn said. "We need to see what he can do as a starter. So last nonconference series we feel we need to give him that opportunity and if you look at his numbers, he's earned it."

Van Horn said Rutledge will be a starter at some point, possibly next season.

Right-handers Keaton McKinney and Barrett Loseke, and left-hander Kacey Murphy have started the Hogs' Sunday games in that order.

Van Horn said McKinney's last medical testing appeared to show something floating in his right elbow, and the junior is probably going to take another couple of weeks of rest before testing it again.

Murphy (1-0, 0.00) allowed 5 hits in 4 innings and 1 unearned run Sunday. He'll be employed as needed this weekend, Van Horn said.

The Golden Flashes' top hitters are Brad Hamilton (.394, 5 HR, 8 RBI), Nick Kanavas (.366, 11 RBI), Mason Mamarella (.344, 11 RBI) and Tim DalPorto (.333, 2 HR, 8 RBI).

Arkansas its hitting .308, led by Casey Martin (.414, 3 HR, 12 RBI), Heston Kjerstad (.400, 2 HR, 13 RBI), Eric Cole (.395, 3 HR, 7 RBI), Luke Bonfield (.371, 2 HR, 8 RBI), Jax Biggers (.317, 4 RBI, 3 for 3 stolen bases) and Grant Koch (.303, 1 HR, 6 RBI).

The Razorbacks have not fared as well against left-handed pitching, and Kent State is likely to start two southpaws this weekend.

"I mean, I like facing lefties as a right-handed hitter," Bonfield said. "I see them well. But you know, it's one of those things. If you remember last year we started off a little slow against lefties and then a lot of teams tried to pitch lefties against us and we hit them pretty well. So they stopped trying to do that against us."

Sports on 03/09/2018