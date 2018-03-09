Hogs land second 2019 recruit

Less than a week after visiting Fayetteville, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer made public his oral commitment to University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Chad Morris on Thursday evening.

Limmer, 6-5, 270 pounds, of Tyler (Texas) Lee chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, Vanderbilt, SMU, Tulsa and several others. He and his parents visited the Hogs on Saturday.

He called Morris on Wednesday night and pledged to the Hogs.

"They were the number one reason I picked them," Limmer said of the Razorbacks coaching staff. "You're not going to find many coaches like Coach Morris. He's about the players. Especially in the SEC, you're not going to find that."

The facilities were amazing, he said.

"I love all of the facilities," said Limmer, whose lead recruiter was associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor. "The weight room overlooks the indoor practice field."

Limmer, who has a 4.0 GPA, said the Sam M. Walton College of Business also played a factor in his decision.

His parents were won over by Morris.

"All the way home, they couldn't stop talking about him," Limmer said. "Coach Morris spent a tremendous amount of time with me. That's something we haven't experienced before on college visits."

Limmer has impressive weight room numbers with a 360-pound bench press, 515 squat and 505 dead-lift.

"I've been working out since the seventh grade," Limmer said. "I owe my strength to my dad. He used to be a power-lifting coach."

He's the second commitment for the 2019 class. Defensive lineman Trevis Hopper of Memphis Central pledged to the Hogs on Feb. 24.

