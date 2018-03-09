Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 09, 2018, 12:31 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Third suspect in North Little Rock homicide case arrested in Pennsylvania

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 9:54 a.m.

david-bell

PHOTO BY NORTH LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

David Bell

The last of three suspects named in a North Little Rock homicide case was arrested on Wednesday night in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

David Bell, 27, who was wanted in connection with the Jan. 26 shooting death of 33-year-old Zechariah Jones, had been hiding in Harrisburg since February, according to a news release from the Harrisburg Police Department.

Authorities said they arrested Bell at a home on Boas Street about 8 p.m. with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators reportedly found a bullet-resistant vest in the bedroom where he was staying.

Bell is being held at the Dauphin County jail pending extradition to Arkansas, police said.

Braylon Winston, 19, and Jonathan Hall, 17, were arrested Jan. 31 on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in Jones' death, Arkansas Online previously reported.

As of Friday morning, Hall and Winston were being held without bond at the Pulaski County jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Third suspect in North Little Rock homicide case arrested in Pennsylvania

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online