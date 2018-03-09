Barford scores 27, Arkansas tops Florida to advance to SEC semifinals

— Jaylen Barford scored 27 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds to help send Arkansas to the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament with an 80-72 win over No. 23 Florida on Friday night.

The win ends an eight-game losing streak to the Gators for the sixth-seeded Razorbacks (23-10), who are now 5-1 against ranked opponents this season and advance to face No. 13 Tennessee on Saturday.

Barford was 9 of 17 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers, for Arkansas — which led by as many as 14 points in the second half before holding on in the closing minutes. Freshman Daniel Gafford added 16 points and also matched his career-best with 12 rebounds, keying an effort that saw the Razorbacks outrebound the Gators 43-28.

Keith Stone led third-seeded Florida (20-12) with 22 points and finished 8 of 10 from the field. Chris Chiozza added 16 points and KeVaughn Allen 11 for the Gators, who hit six of their first 10 3-pointers before hitting only seven of their next 22 to finish 13 of 32 overall from behind the arc.

Florida led by as many as eight points in the first half and was up 29-22 before Arkansas closed on an 8-0 run to take a 30-29 halftime advantage. The Razorbacks have won eight of their last 10 games.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The last time the Razorbacks won a game against Florida was on Feb. 5, 2013, in Fayetteville. Since then, they had lost the eight straight games to add to a stretch of 13 losses in 14 games to the Gators. Arkansas has now won 40 straight games when leading at halftime, and it's well on its way to a third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last four seasons.

Florida: Allen is from Arkansas and played in at North Little Rock High School with Arkansas guard Anton beard. The senior scored a season-high 28 points in Florida's 88-73 win over the Razorbacks on Jan. 17, but he was held to a 4-of-11 shooting effort on Friday. The loss was the first of Allen's career against his home state, coming after he had been a part of six straight victories over the Razorbacks.

UP NEXT

Florida waits for its NCAA Tournament destination.

The Razorbacks face second-seeded Tennessee on Saturday.

EARLIER

Arkansas 80, Florida 72 - Final

The Razorbacks are back in the SEC Tournament semifinals for the third straight season. Arkansas will face conference co-champion Tennessee tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Jaylen Barford likes playing Florida. He matched a career high 28 points in the teams' first meeting and added 27 more tonight to go with 10 boards. He was a man all game long. Daniel Gafford - 16 points, 12 rebounds - capped the win with another monster windmill dunk.

Daryl Macon added 13 points on 8 of 10 at the line and Anton Beard finished with 10. Arkansas outrebounded the Gators 43-28. Stat of the night.

Arkansas 66, Florida 55 - 2:49 left

The Razorbacks are rolling. Arkansas pushed a two-point lead to as many as 14 with a huge 12-0 run. Jaylen Barford has 21 points and Daniel Gafford now has a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double. He's been great tonight, too.

Florida's Keith Stone is 8 of 9 from the floor tonight. He has 20. The rest of his teammates are 12 of 41 from the floor.

Arkansas 54, Florida 48 - 7:56 left

Jaylen Barford, man. He's been phenomenal. He has a game-high 17 points to go with seven big rebounds. On his last bucket, he grown man'd his way into a nice free throw line jumper. He'll be at the line when play resumes.

Since starting the game 6 of 10 from deep, Florida is 4 of its last 14 from beyond the arc. Keith Stone remains the lone Gator in double figures with 15.

Arkansas 46, Florida 46 - 11:47 left

Keith Stone has been one of the only constants tonight on the offensive end for the Gators. He knocked down his third 3 of the night to knot the game at 46. He's got 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting and 3 of 3 from deep.

Jaylen Barford leads Arkansas with 13 points while Daniel Gafford and Anton Beard each have eight.

Arkansas 42, Florida 39 - 15:57 left

The Razorbacks have gone shot for shot and some with Florida in the second half. Daryl Macon canned his first 3 of the tournament and Jaylen Barford followed with a tough bucket at the rim to put the Razorbacks up 42-37 and cap a 7-0 run.

Florida coach Mike White then burned a timeout. The Gators answered with a score following the short break.

This group is so explosive and fun to watch when it's clicking and, for the most part, it is on both ends of the floor.

Arkansas 30, Florida 29 - Half

The Razorbacks withstood a strong offensive start from Florida and closed the first half on an impressive 8-0 run to grab a halftime lead. Arkansas' defense held Florida without a make from the floor over the last 4:54 of the half.

Daryl Macon saw the ball go through the net, too, so perhaps that gets him going a bit. Eight Razorbacks scored in the first half, which is a good sign. Getting contributions all around is big-time.

Arkansas has won 39 straight games when leading at the half. Buckle up.

Florida 29, Arkansas 24 - 3:23 left first half

Jaylen Barford has been tough tonight despite battling some foul trouble. He has a team-high eight points and just got a layup to put an end to a scoring drought.

Fouls were 5-0 in favor of Florida early on but Arkansas was first to reach the bonus. Daryl Macon missed the front end of a 1-and-1, so his struggles continue. Been odd to see.

Florida 26, Arkansas 22 - 6:57 left first half

The Gators are shooting the lights out from 3-point range. They're 6 of 10 from deep through 13 minutes. Chris Chiozza, Keith Stone and Egor Koulechov each have two triples.

Darious Hall brought his energy with him again tonight. He's relentless. Hall has five points and a pair of rebounds in just six minutes. Been a huge plus in St. Louis. Jaylen Barford picked up his second foul just before the break, so that's something to keep an eye on.

Daryl Macon is yet to score.

Florida 18, Arkansas 12 - 11:57 left first half

Chris Chiozza knocked down a wide open 3 in transition and Keith Stone added another bucket on a blowby. The Gators are shooting 58 percent to this point and averaging 1.500 points per possession. Arkansas has to find a way to string stops together.

Daryl Macon has misfired on his first two 3-point attempts tonight, making him 0 of 7 from 3 and 2 of 12 from the floor in St. Louis.

Florida 13, Arkansas 10 - 14:38 left first half

Hectic pace so far. Florida is 3 of 5 from deep and Arkansas is 2 of 4. Anton Beard and Jaylen Barford have the Hogs' triples.

Daniel Gafford is off to a solid start as well. He knocked down a jumper a couple of feet beyond the free throw line and got a tough shot to go at the rim in traffic.

I wrote last night that Egor Koulechov is a guy Arkansas has to keep in check. He's got six on a pair of 3s five minutes in.

Pregame

Arkansas will start the same lineup as last night: Anton Beard, Daryl Macon, Jaylen Barford, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

Florida is running with Chris Chiozza, Kevaughn Allen, Jalen Hudson, Egor Koulechov and Kevarrius Hayes.

In-game updates by Scottie Bordelon