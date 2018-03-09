Home / Latest News /
Pulaski County business applying to become strip club, agency says
This article was published March 9, 2018 at 3:54 p.m.
A nightclub just south of Little Rock is applying to become a strip club, officials said Friday.
Club Xclusive, located at 1400 145th St. in Pulaski County, has filed for a private club permit to add an amendment to its approved entertainment, state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division director Mary Robin Casteel said.
Before the application is approved, Casteel said, the agency will notify local public officials and residents of the neighborhood.
"This is such a sensitive-type situation," Casteel said.
The establishment is located off Interstate 530 near Wrightsville.
Local officials will deliver a report to the agency sometime next week. Casteel said if they don't want a strip club nearby, the business's application will more than likely be rejected.
Libertarian says... March 9, 2018 at 4:48 p.m.
Looking at the map...isn't that a little close to an elementary school? I'm thinking they need to rethink their location.
arkateacher54 says... March 9, 2018 at 11:03 p.m.
We need a strip club like we need the bubonic plague. Another example of the stupidity of our society.
