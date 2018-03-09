Home / Latest News /
Pence says planned meeting with North Korea shows Trump's strategy is working
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:13 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence says North Korea's desire to meet to discuss denuclearization is evidence that President Donald Trump's "strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working."
Pence said in a statement that the North Koreans are coming to the table even though the U.S. has made no concessions. He spoke Friday, the day after Trump agreed to a sit-down with Kim Jong Un.
Pence reiterated that all sanctions will remain in place until the North "takes concrete, permanent, and verifiable steps to end their nuclear program."
He said: "Our resolve is undeterred and our policy remains the same."
