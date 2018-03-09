Pence says planned meeting with North Korea shows Trump's strategy is working

Vice President Mike Pence says North Korea's desire to meet to discuss denuclearization is evidence that President Donald Trump's "strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working."

Pence said in a statement that the North Koreans are coming to the table even though the U.S. has made no concessions. He spoke Friday, the day after Trump agreed to a sit-down with Kim Jong Un.

Pence reiterated that all sanctions will remain in place until the North "takes concrete, permanent, and verifiable steps to end their nuclear program."

He said: "Our resolve is undeterred and our policy remains the same."

