Friday, March 09, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

Pence says planned meeting with North Korea shows Trump's strategy is working

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:13 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Pence said that in a meeting with governors at the White House Monday, they and Trump will &#x201c;make the safety of our nation&#x2019;s schools and our students our top national priority.&#x201d; (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Mike Pence says North Korea's desire to meet to discuss denuclearization is evidence that President Donald Trump's "strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working."

Pence said in a statement that the North Koreans are coming to the table even though the U.S. has made no concessions. He spoke Friday, the day after Trump agreed to a sit-down with Kim Jong Un.

Pence reiterated that all sanctions will remain in place until the North "takes concrete, permanent, and verifiable steps to end their nuclear program."

He said: "Our resolve is undeterred and our policy remains the same."

Check back for updates on this developing story and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

