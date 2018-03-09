Police: 3 teens in custody after central Arkansas high school locked down; BB gun recovered

A central Arkansas high school was placed on lockdown for hours after a student reported being approached in the parking lot by an armed, masked person, police said.

Capt. Jim Hansard of the Maumelle Police Department said the agency was called about the incident about 12:30 p.m.

Maumelle High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution after the student said a person with what appeared to be a gun approached them in the campus parking lot, according to authorities.

Hansard said three teens — two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old — were in custody by 4 p.m. The 17-year-olds were taken into custody at the school while the other teen was found at an off-campus residence, he added. Police said a BB gun was also recovered.

The lockdown had been lifted by 4 p.m., and no injuries were reported, Handsard said.

Charges are pending an investigation into the incident. No further information was released as of Friday afternoon.