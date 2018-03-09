Prep track: West's Jackson runs on to win pair of sprints
By Henry Apple
BOYS
Team Scores — 1. Bentonville High 148; 2. Springdale Har-Ber 124; 3. Bentonville West 101; 4. Fayetteville 98.5; 5. Rogers High 65; 6. Springdale High 34.5; 7. Rogers Heritage 27.5; 8. Farmington 25.5; 9. Siloam Springs 22; 10. Gentry 15; 11. Greenland 2.
100 — 1. Jadon Jackson, Bentonville West, 11.03; 2. Jadyn Loudermilk, Bentonville, 11.18; 3. Colby Ried, Bentonville, 11.29; 4. Tyrese Smallwood, Bentonville West, 11.35; 5. Drake Stanton, Fayetteville, 11.36; 6. Victor Onyebueke, Bentonville West, 11.51; 7. Dior Walker, Har-Ber, 11.62; 8. Emmanuel Smith, Har-Ber, 11.64.
200 — 1. Jadon Jackson, West, 22.69; 2. Jadyn Loudermilk, Bentonville, 22.95; 3. Vontarius Ware, Har-Ber, 22.96; 4. James Milholen, West, 23.11; 5. Drake Stanton, Fayetteville, 23.28; 6. Colby Ried, Bentonville, 23.30; 7. Miguel Silveria, West, 23.37; 8. Blaze Romero, Springdale, 23.63.
400 — 1. Jadon Bartholomew, Har-Ber, 50.55; 2. James Milholen, West, 50.74; 3. Miguel Silveria, West, 51.09; 4. Patrick Bell, Bentonville, 52.44; 5. Nick Whitlatch, West, 52.58; 6. Blaze Romero, Springdale, 53.31; 7. Wayne Narcisso, Fayetteville, 53.47; 8. Cole Garza, Har-Ber, 53.51.
800 — 1. Coleman Wilson, Bentonville, 1:59.72; 2. Daniel Graham, Bentonville, 2:01.43; 3. Carter Quandt, Bentonville, 2:01.65; 4. Connor Austin, Rogers, 2:04.35; 5. Sebastian Frazier, Springdale, 2:04.59; 6. Bryan Velasquez, Heritage, 2:06.31; 7. Christian Salazar, Rogers, 2:08.24; 8. Hayes Harris, Har-Ber, 2:09.21
1,600 — 1. Tyler Bender, Rogers, 4:33.45; 2. Nicholas Lachance, Bentonville West, 4:35.57; 3. Nicholas Brophy, Bentonville, 4:36.55; 4. Andrew Bender, Rogers, 4:36.80; 5. Carter Betts, Fayetteville, 4:37.56; 6. Braden Sell, Rogers, 4:38.82; 7. Lukas Pabst, Bentonville, 4:39.37; 8. Colton Simmons, Bentonville, 4:39.74.
3,200 — 1. Camren Fischer, Fayetteville, 9:22.43; 2. Jack Williams, Fayetteville, 10:08.52; 3. Jack Kees, Har-Ber, 10:12.82; 4. Anton Michna, Fayetteville, 10:14.74; 5. Nathan McSpadden, West, 10:21.09; 6. Matt Smith, Rogers, 10:30.19; 7. Kale Chambless, Har-Ber, 10:35.99; 8. Andrew Flister, Rogers, 10:37.71.
110 Hurdles — 1. Liam Alderson, Heritage, 15.37; 2. Austin Compton, Fayetteville, 15.64; 3. Matt Carter, Fayetteville, 15.69; 4. Donte Jones, Bentonville, 16.07; 5. Clay Workman, Rogers, 16.08; 6. Bryton Cook, Har-Ber, 16.29; 7. Daniel Lestina, Bentonville West, 16.94; 8. Trace South, Farmington, 17.22
300 Hurdles — 1. Austin Compton, Fayetteville, 41.36; 2. Matt Carter, Fayetteville, 41.66; 3. Donte Jones, Bentonville, 42.57; 4. DuVuiry Robinson, Rogers, 42.96; 5. Liam Alderson, Heritage, 43.04; 6. Logan Davis, Har-Ber, 43.20; 7. Daniel Lestina, West, 43.24; 8. Ty West, Fayetteville, 43.44.
4x100 Relay — 1. Bentonville West (Jadon Jackson, Victor Onyebueke, Tyrese Smallwood, Miguel Silveria), 43.03; 2. Har-Ber, 43.85; 3. Bentonville, 43.85; 4. Farmington, 44.66; 5. Fayetteville, 44.71; 6. Siloam Springs, 45.30; 7. Rogers, 45.96; 8. Heritage High School 46.39
4x400 Relay — 1. Har-Ber (Jadon Bartholomew, Brett Borchert, Cole Garza, Tevin Eckwood), 3:32.57; 2. Bentonville, 3:33.37; 3. West, 3:37.37; 4. Fayetteville, 3:40.44; 5. Springdale, 3:41.20; 6. Rogers, 3:41.94; 7. Heritage, 3:49.41; 8. Gentry, 3:52.16
4x800 Relay — 1. Har-Ber (Jadon Bartholomew, Tevin Eckwood, Hayes Harris, Brett Borchert), 8:19.83; 2. Rogers, 8:34.81; 3. Bentonville, 8:45.77; 4. Fayetteville, 8:49.95; 5. Springdale, 8:59.26; 6. Bentonville West, 9:09.51; 7. Greenland, 9:23.43; 8. Springdale ‘B’, 9:25.51.
Discus — 1. Bryant Parlin, Bentonville, 157-4; 2. Hayden Wiatrek, Bentonville, 140-11.5; 3. Elijah Ansley, Har-Ber, 139-3.5; 4. Blake Wade, Har-Ber, 137-4.5; 5. Mason Clark, Gentry, 134-10; 6. Kerlose Ruzek, Gentry, 128-11.75; 7. Marcellus Tay, Rogers, 128-3; 8. Johnny Rodriguez, Har-Ber, 126-10.5.
High Jump — 1. Vincent Mason, Springdale, 6-4; 2. Emmanuel Smith, Har-Ber, 6-3; 3. (tie) Alex Garrison, Farmington, and Evan Solmon, Fayetteville, 5-10; 5. Darrius Hayward, Har-Ber, 5-10; 6. Murphy Perkins, Siloam Springs, 5-10; 7. Ethan Andrews, Bentonville, 5-10; 8. Kaden Martindale, Fayetteville 5-8.
Long Jump — 1. Emmanuel Smith, Har-Ber, 21-3; 2. Vincent Mason, Springdale, 20-8.5; 3. Primo Agbehi, Siloam Springs, 20-4; 4. Murphy Perkins, Siloam Springs, 20-1; 5. Dior Walker, Har-Ber, 20-0.75; 6. Tony Mayo, Farmington, 19-11; 7. Daniel Lestina, West 19-8.5; 8. Danny Valenzuela, Farmington, 19-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Trace South, Farmington, 14-6; 2. Sean Gouvion, West, 13-6; 3. Ryan Roark, Fayetteville, 13-6; 4. Tyler Christman, Bentonville, 12-6; 5. JJ Ervin, Bentonville, 12-6; 6. Ethan Hoffman, Bentonville, 12-0; 7. Gardner Moss, Fayetteville, 11-0; 8. Triston Miller, Springdale, 11-0; 8. Trendon Cook, Heritage, 11-0.
Shot Put — 1. Bryant Parlin, Bentonville, 47-8; 2. Hayden Wiatrek, Bentonville, 46-7; 3. Mason Clark, Gentry, 45-6; 4. Jheovany Hernandez, Heritage, 44-11.5; 5. Blake Wade, Har-Ber, 44-7; 6. RJ Long, Rogers, 43-5; 7. Michael Toney, Bentonville West, 43-4.5; 8. Michael Cardona, Rogers, 43-3.5
Triple Jump — 1. Darrius Hayward, Har-Ber, 42-9.5; 2. Clay Workman, Rogers, 42-8; 3. Emmanuel Smith, Har-Ber, 42-1; 4. Primo Agbehi, Siloam Springs, 41-7.5; 5. Myles David, Bentonville, 41-0.5; 6. Cole Garza, Har-Ber, 39-11; 7. Liam Alderson, Heritage, 39-5.5; 8. Daniel Lestina, West, 39-3.
GIRLS
Team Scores — 1. Bentonville High 169; 2. Rogers High 141; 3. Fayetteville 101; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 67; 5. Bentonville West 66; 6. Rogers Heritage 53; 7. Springdale High 21; 8. Gentry 16; 9. (tie) Siloam Springs and Farmington 7; 11. Greenland 6; 12. Ozark 3.
100 — 1. Grace Posey, Bentonville West, 12.27; 2. Raeghan Smithpeters, Har-Ber, 12.44; 3. Tayonna Wilson, Heritage, 12.74; 4. Sydney Suggs, Bentonville, 12.91; 5. Aylissa Baker, Bentonville, 13.10; 6. Isabelle Engledow, Bentonville, 13.11; 7. Bailye Pratt, Bentonville West, 13.17; 8. Mikayla Slagle, Rogers, 13.17.
200 — 1. Grace Posey, West, 25.51; 2. Raeghan Smithpeters, Har-Ber, 25.58; 3. Sydney Suggs, Bentonville, 25.76; 4. Tayonna Wilson, Heritage, 26.56; 5. Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 26.94; 6. Aylissa Baker, Bentonville, 27.04; 7. Chloe Mahone, West, 27.25; 8. Winnie Spurlock, West, 27.43.
400 — 1. Raeghan Smithpeters, Har-Ber, 59.54; 2. Grace Risenhoover, Rogers, 1:00.10; 3. Baylee Barganier, Bentonville, 1:01.23; 4. Alexa Wright, Rogers, 1:01.45; 5. Danna Sanchez, Springdale, 1:01.57; 6. Jada Curtis, Bentonville West, 1:02.00; 7. Skylurr Patrick, Rogers, 1:02.51; 8. Lauren Hill, Fayetteville 1:02.74
800 — 1. Lainey Quandt, Bentonville, 2:16.97; 2. Emily Robinson, Bentonville, 2:20.53; 3. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 2:22.96; 4. Emily Efurd, Rogers, 2:23.74; 5. Mary Margaret Harris, Fayetteville, 2:28.80; 6. Kennedy Timmerman, Ozark, 2:28.94; 7. Ashley Owen, Bentonville, 2:30.73; 8. Morganne Browning, Fayetteville, 2:33.84
1,600 — 1. Anna Jeffcoat, Rogers, 5:15.05; 2. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 5:17.84; 3. Megan Martin, Bentonville West, 5:34.40; 4. Morganne Browning, Fayetteville, 5:36.86; 5. Taylor Owens, Fayetteville, 5:38.12; 6. Jamison Maass, Rogers, 5:40.43; 7. Aubrey Campos, Greenland, 5:41.04; 8. Myra Tubb, Fayetteville, 5:42.59.
3,200 — 1. Hailey Day, Heritage, 11:30.44; 2. Rebecca Boushelle, Fayetteville, 11:32.50; 3. Anna Jeffcoat, Rogers, 11:38.28; 4. Tori Willis, Bentonville, 11:40.13; 5. Grace Litzinger, Fayetteville, 11:48.00; 6. Kaitlyn Christensen, Bentonville, 11:49.88; 7. Elizabeth Heffernan, Bentonville, 12:12.57; 8. Katarina Michna, Fayetteville, 12:46.82.
100 Hurdles — 1. Georgia Brain, Rogers, 15.72; 2. Avery Hughes, Bentonville, 16.27; 3. Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 16.67; 4. Jaren Hernandez, Bentonville, 16.77; 5. Audrey Wilson, Rogers, 16.86; 6. Brittany Ware, Heritage, 17.38; 7. Rachel Owen, Bentonville, 18.04; 8. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 18.44.
300 Hurdles — 1. Jaren Hernandez, Bentonville, 47.88; 2. Avery Hughes, Bentonville, 48.33; 3. Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 49.01; 4. Rachel Owen, Bentonville, 50.77; 5. Georgia Brain, Rogers, 51.60; 6. Hannah Martin, Rogers, 52.44; 7. Brittany Ware, Heritage, 52.73; 8. Rebekah Rodgers, Siloam Springs, 53.37.
4x100 Relay — 1. Bentonville West (Grace Posey, Bailye Pratt, Chloe Mahone, Winnie Spurlock), 49.33; 2. Fayetteville, 50.69; 3. Bentonville, 50.82; 4. Rogers, 51.49; 5. Heritage, 53.32; 6. Farmington, 54.86; 7. Greenland, 55.90; 8. Springdale, 56.99
4x400 Relay — 1. Bentonville (Sydney Suggs, Baylee Barganier, Trinity Walker, Lainey Quandt), 4:07.31; 2. Rogers, 4:08.11; 3. Fayetteville, 4:20.60; 4. Springdale, 4:26.45; 5. Heritage, 4:29.23; 6. Siloam Springs, 4:34.58; 7. Greenland, 4:39.02; 8. Farmington, 4:47.54
4x800 Relay — 1. Fayetteville (Mary Margaret Harris, Myra Tubb, Rebecca Boushelle, Grace Litzinger), 9:52.74; 2. Bentonville, 9:55.99; 3 Springdale, 10:11.26; 4. Rogers, 10:19.57; 5. Har-Ber, 11:27.81; 6. Siloam Springs, 11:35.87; 7. Heritage, 11:56.91; 8. Springdale ‘B’, 11:59.78
Discus — 1. Jasmine Franklin, Fayetteville, 130-7; 2. Chastery Fuamatu, Gentry, 115-5.75; 3. Kenna Ebert, Har-Ber, 112-3.75; 4. Sarah Vogel, Springdale, 103-3; 5. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 102-6.75; 6. Shania Wilson, Bentonville West, 97-0.5; 7. Abby Snipes, Heritage, 92-4.75; 8. Daniela Gomez, Rogers, 92-3.
High Jump — 1. Hannah Martin, Rogers, 5-4; 2. Jaysley Cook, Heritage, 5-0; 3. Ella May Powell, Fayetteville, 5-0; 4. Lauren Thompson, Har-Ber, 5-0; 5. Mikayla Slagle, Rogers, 5-0; 6. Sydney Billington, Bentonville, 4-10; 7. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 4-10; 8. Lexi Matlock, Bentonville, 4-10.
Long Jump — 1. Sydney Suggs, Bentonville, 17-8; 2. Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 17-8; 3. Winnie Spurlock, West, 17-2.5; 4. Adriana Kitchen, Fayetteville, 17-1; 5. Mikayla Slagle, Rogers, 16-8; 6. Brittany Ware, Heritage, 16-7.5; 7. Bailye Pratt, West, 16-1; 8. Tayonna Wilson, Heritage, 16-0.5.
Pole Vault — 1. Emily Roberts, Har-Ber, 12-4; 2. Chloe Christian, Bentonville, 11-8; 3. (tie) Jules Velliguette, Har-Ber, and Charlotte McWhorter, Har-Ber, 10-2; 5. Josie Farthing, Rogers, 8-6.
Shot Put — 1. Jasmine Franklin, Fayetteville, 40-3.5; 2. Chastery Fuamatu, Gentry, 38-1; 3. Raven Hampton, Fayetteville, 35-8; 4. Kenna Ebert, Har-Ber, 35-4; 5. Caitlynne Hudgens, Bentonville, 35-0; 6. Shania Wilson, Bentonville West, 33-0.5; 7. Yanisbeth Sanchez, Heritage 32-0; 8. McKenzie Pillstrom, Rogers, 31-10.
Triple Jump — 1. Adriana Kitchen, Fayetteville, 37-3; 2. Sydney Suggs, Bentonville, 35-8.5; 3. Avery Hughes, Bentonville, 34-9; 4. Bailye Pratt, West, 33-10; 5. Chloe Christian, Bentonville, 33-9; 6. Winnie Spurlock, West 33-6.5; 7. Alexis Roach, Farmington 33-6; 8. Brittany Ware, Heritage, 33-5.5.
SPRINGDALE -- What might have been Northwest Arkansas' best track and field rivalry this spring isn't likely to materialize.
Springdale Har-Ber senior Payton Copher and Bentonville West junior Jadon Jackson were one-two in the 60-meter dash during the recent state indoor meet and appeared ready to continue that into the outdoor campaign. Copher, however, recently had shoulder surgery, and Har-Ber coach Wayne Hall said his sprinter may not get a chance to run this season.
That left Jackson by himself Thursday as he ran in the Joe Roberts Relays at Har-Ber's track. Jackson pulled off a pair of wins in the sprints, then helped the Wolverines take the 4x100 relay title during the first full outdoor meet.
"He pushes me all the time," Jackson said of Copher. "I love running against the guy. He's really competitive, but he's also one of those guys you love running against. I just hope the best recovery for him. I just have to get focused and do the best I can
Jackson turned in a time of 11.01 in the 100, while Bentonville High's Jadyn Loudermilk took second at 11.18. It was the same type of finish in the 200 as Jackson won with a 22.69 time to Loudermilk's 22.95.
Shortly after his win in the 100, Jackson returned to the track to run in the 4x100. He and teammates Tyreese Smallwood, Victor Onyebueke and Miguel Silveria had a time of 43.03, more than .8 seconds faster than second-place Har-Ber.
"I just tried to get out and separate myself from the other guys," Jackson said. "Then I wanted to coast in so I could save myself for the 4x100. I think I can get it down to a 10.9 in the next two or three meets."
Meanwhile, Jasmine Franklin picked up right where she left off last season, despite very limited practice time. The Fayetteville senior, the two-time defending state champion in the shot put, won that event with a toss of 40 feet, 3.5 inches -- 6 inches off the distance she threw to win the state title.
Franklin, also the defending state champ in the discus, claimed her second victory in the meet with a throw of 130-7, slightly more than 6 feet shorter than last year's distance at the state meet. Gentry's Chastery Fuamatu, the defending Class 4A state champ in the discus and runner-up in the shot put, finished second in both events.
"Jasmine has been a big part of what we have done the last three to four years," Fayetteville coach Drew Yoakum said. "She's always set the bar high in the throws, and that's what she did. Hopefully we can work from that. She has some high goals and we hope she can reach them this year."
It was a Bentonville High sweep for the team titles. Bentonville's boys, with coach Mike Power and sprinter Devin Dougherty gone to New York for the New Balance Indoor Nationals this weekend, compiled 148 points to Har-Ber's 124, while West edged Fayetteville for third place by a 101-98.5 margin.
Bentonville's girls, on the other hand, built up 169 points to 141 for second-place Rogers High. The Lady Tigers were led by sophomore Syndey Suggs, who won high-point honors with 31.5 points with a win in the long jump (17-8) and helped her team win the 4x400 relay (4:07.31), and Avery Hughes, who compiled 22 points with a pair of second-place finishes in the 100 and 300 hurdles and a third in the triple jump.
"We have a pretty solid team across the board," Bentonville girls coach Randy Ramaker said. "What I mean by that is we don't have a lot of glaring weaknesses, which is good. If those girls can all produce in their events, we're a good team.
"In the first full meet of the year, it's nice to see that happen for the most part. We had some young, young kids running well. We had a freshman girl run 2:20 in the 800. We had two freshmen in the 4x100 relay team that run a 50.8. We had two freshmen place in the 100 and two freshmen place in the high jump. So the young kids did really well."
