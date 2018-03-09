Resentence death-row inmate who fatally stabbed clerk at Arkansas gas station, ruling says

TEXARKANA -- A federal judge has overturned the death sentence levied in 1994 by a Miller County jury in the fatal stabbing of an E-Z Mart clerk.

The conviction of Andrew Sasser, 53, in the July 12, 1993, slaying of Jo Ann Kennedy stands, but the case has been sent back to Miller County for a resentencing hearing. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes issued an opinion last week that says Sasser's trial lawyer and one of his first appellate lawyers didn't do enough to inform the jury of Sasser's intellectual limitations, mental-health problems and social history.

Kennedy's half nude body was found shortly after 1 a.m. just outside the door of the store where she was working in Garland City. Her pants and underwear were discovered in the men's restroom, but Kennedy, 55, wasn't raped. The store was locked after midnight, but patrons could make purchases through a window.

Buttons were ripped from Sasser's shirt as he forced his way through the window and into the store, according to court records. Blood was splattered on counters, floors and walls. A clump of Kennedy's hair was found in the store. Evidence showed that Kennedy fought for her life and attempted to take refuge in an office, but Sasser got in using a screwdriver.

Kennedy suffered numerous blunt force injuries and numerous stab wounds, which proved fatal. Autopsy records state that her lungs were pierced and aorta severed in the attack.

A woman who lived across the street and who also worked at the store happened to look out her window and witness the crime in progress. By the time Miller County sheriff's deputies arrived, Sasser was gone and Kennedy was dead.

Sasser had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in 1988 for a similar offense. Sasser struck a clerk at an E-Z Mart in Lewisville, Ark., in the back of the head with a soda bottle before forcing her to undress and raping her in a nearby alley. Sasser spared the first victim's life after she begged him not to kill her and promised not to tell police he was her attacker. Once alone with an officer, the woman identified Sasser as the assailant, and his prosecution and conviction for that crime followed.

Holmes issued two decisions March 2 that address Sasser's remaining appellate complaints. Holmes ruled in one opinion that while Sasser isn't of average intellect, his deficiencies don't rise to the level required to avoid the death penalty because of diminished intellectual capacity. Holmes' other opinion addressed Sasser's claims that his trial attorney and appellate counsel were ineffective.

Holmes' ruling states that Sasser's trial lawyer should have hired appropriately trained, licensed experts early on in the case to evaluate Sasser's mental state and that an in-depth investigation into his life should have been conducted. Had the jury heard testimony concerning his limitations and lack of opportunities, the jury might have chosen a sentence of life without parole rather than death, Holmes' opinion states.

For example, the jury did not learn that Sasser was "socially promoted" through school and did not graduate from high school. The jury was not told that Sasser was turned down for basic military service because of his performance on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test or that he attempted to hide that fact from his family. The jury did not hear extensive testimony concerning Sasser's upbringing in extreme poverty, or that his father died when he was a toddler.

Likewise Holmes found that Sasser's early appellate attorney didn't fully examine those issues in Sasser's direct appeals. He noted that a lack of resources and funding probably contributed the failing.

Miller County's chief deputy prosecuting attorney, Chuck Black, who prosecuted Sasser in 1994 along with former prosecuting attorney and now circuit judge, Brent Haltom, said his office intends to seek a second death sentence for Sasser if Holmes' ruling stands.

"After almost 40 years of being a prosecutor and having been personally involved in and observed capital murder cases, I believe certain members of the judiciary have a bias against the death penalty," Black said. "It is indefensible and absurd that these cases languish so long in the federal system."

Black said that he believes a new jury is likely to decide Sasser's punishment the same way the first jury did.

"There was a jury of 12 Miller County citizens who considered all the evidence and felt he deserved to be executed," Black said. "My intention is to see that their will is carried out . I don't believe it would have changed the jury's opinion to have heard evidence that his father died when he was that young or that he didn't perform well in school."

When asked about mitigating evidence, Black pointed out that many people who experienced childhood poverty and whose intelligence is low do not commit capital murder.

Sasser is being held in the Varner Supermax Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction. According to the department's website, Sasser has had no major disciplinary action in his 24 years on death row.

Metro on 03/09/2018