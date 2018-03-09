Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park Picks and Analysis

FIRST POST — 1:30 P.M.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

MEET 97-281 (34.6 percent) UPDATE

LEE'S LOCK Supreme Commander in the second

BEST BET Honor Way in the eighth

LONG SHOT Purrfectpersuasion in the fifth

1 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**PRAY HARD has finished first or second in six consecutive races. He is having blinkers removed for winning trainer Doug O'Neill and switching to Hall of Fame rider Gary Stevens. ACADEMY BAY has earned competitive Beyer figures in a first- and third-place finish at the meeting, and he was claimed last time out by high-percentage trainer Karl Broberg. CHUBBLE MAKER stalked a fast pace in a sharp second-place finish over a muddy track, and he has a stronger record on fast footing.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Pray Hard;Stevens;O'Neill;5-2

3 Academy Bay;McMahon;Broberg;7-2

7 Chubble Maker;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

6 Internet Success;Cabrera;Stuart;6-1

5 Roberto Gato;Court;Anderson;5-1

2 Young Corbett;Morales;Haran;12-1

1 Villageofvibank;Santana;McKnight;12-1

2 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

****SUPREME COMMANDER had to overcome early trouble in a narrow loss Feb. 17. He is taking a drop in class and gets a break in the weights with a winning apprentice rider aboard. SALSA'S RETURN defeated $20,000 claimers in his first start at the meeting, and he is dropping down after a pair of subpar races on a wet track. OH NEWMAN easily defeated $8,000 rivals just two races back, and he is another dropping after running a disappointing race on a muddy surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Supreme Commander;Morales;McKnight;2-1

2 Salsa's Return;Thompson;Morse;6-1

1 Oh Newman;Cohen;Caldwell;10-1

6 Wildwoodsgreatest;Gazader;Vance;5-2

7 Match Up;Cabrera;Caldwell;9-2

5 Future Express;Pompell;Cox;5-1

8 Seismic Force;Birzer;Ashauer;15-1

4 Misterbulltoyou;Felix;Vance;15-1

3 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 3 and 4-year-olds, starter allowance

**YOU'RE KILLIN ME convincingly defeated $40,000 maiden-claimers, and he was claimed by a sharp stable who has him spotted well in a starter allowance. SING HIM A SONG lost the lead in midstretch in a second-place finish at this level, and a well-timed move from rider David Cabrera may get the job done. BYE CRAZY EYES is a good finisher in a field with several front-runners, and he may be sitting on a top effort in the third start of his current form cycle.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 You're Killin Me;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

7 Sing Him a Song;Cabrera;Puhl;5-2

1 Bye Crazy Eyes;De La Cruz;DiVito;6-1

2 Rio Norte;Stevens;Van Berg;9-2

8 Soul P Say;Santana;Milligan;6-1

5 Seven Forty Seven;Felix;Mason;6-1

4 Zombie;Gazader;Moquett;10-1

6 Ramblin Fever;Loveberry;Gustafson;20-1

4 Purse $78,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

***REMEMBERING RITA was forwardly placed when finishing second in a fast maiden-allowance route, and a strong subsequent breeze suggests he can run the same race back. SUPER DERECHO crossed the wire only a head behind the top selection after setting the pace, but the concern is if the sloppy track moved him up or not. TELETAP is a three-time second-place finisher from the powerful barn of trainer Steve Asmussen, and the colt drew an advantageous two-turn post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Remembering Rita;Canchari;Anderson;5-2

7 Super Derecho;Court;Fires;3-1

1 Teletap;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

2 Air On Fire;Eramia;Moquett;6-1

6 Camalus;Laviolette;Campbell;12-1

4 Royal Edition;Cohen;Lukas;9-2

5 Switheral;Roman;Williamson;30-1

8 Awesome Times Two;Vazquez;Ortiz;8-1

5 Purse $20,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $8,000

**PURRFECTPERSUASION has not raced since June, but he fired three good races last season at Oaklawn. The front-running 5-year-old is sporting some good works and is dropping significantly. RUNAWAY KING battled for 6 furlongs before tiring in a useful route race, and he was claimed by a top stable and is cutting back to a sprint distance. BESTED raced close to the lead from gate to wire in a second-place finish at this level, and the consistent sprinter should clear this condition soon.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Purrfectpersuasion;Canchari;Martin;20-1

7 Runaway King;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

8 Bested;Quinonez;Von Hemel;3-1

3 Spezia;McMahon;Johnson;15-1

2 Tiz Too Much;Court;Gustafson;5-1

5 Cash for the Soul;Contreras;Milligan;10-1

1 Honor Thy Father;Prescott;Puhl;12-1

11 Lord Turnem;Cabrera;Broberg;9-2

13 The Union Forever;Vazquez;Villafranco;15-1

12 How's My Bud;Felix;Vance;15-1

10 Bluebird Ridge;Pompell;Smith;15-1

9 Primal;Vergara;Ruiz;20-1

4 Thataboyroy;Wethey;Young;20-1

6 Purse $78,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

**VINYL finished with energy in a second-place turf-sprint effort at Fair Grounds, and he is bred top and bottom to excel around two turns. POSSIBILITARIAN is an unraced colt from the Steve Asmussen barn who may have tipped his hand in a bullet 5-furlong gate drill Feb. 17 at Houston. I'VE GOT HEART made a steady gain in a 6-furlong career debut. He drew a favorable post and is another bred to improve at route distances.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Vinyl;Eramia;Stall;3-1

9 Possibilitarian;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

1 I've Got Heart;Morales;Anderson;9-2

3 Sonny Smack;McMahon;Von Hemel;6-1

2 Grade;Cabrera;Moquett;8-1

8 Sandville;Cohen;McPeek;8-1

6 Lighthawk;Gazader;Moquett;10-1

7 Rickhouse;Johnson;Hartlage;12-1

5 Caduceus;Contreras;Lukas;8-1

7 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

***DESERT MADAM pressed the pace in a competitive third-place return to the races, and the beaten favorite holds a class advantage and switches to the leading rider. SUGAR CUBE rallied to a second-place finish in a restricted stake just two races back at Gulfstream, and she may not have cared for a sloppy track in a dull local performance Feb. 23. LUCY'S REVENGE ran past the top selection inside the final yards in an improved second-place finish, and she did win consecutive races last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Desert Madam;Santana;O'Neill;5-2

3 Sugar Cube;Contreras;Hiles;3-1

8 Lucy's Revenge;Felix;Vance;4-1

6 Tizway That Way;Stevens;Hollendorfer;9-2

7 Oro Bird;Vazquez;Ortiz;5-1

4 C J's Flair;Thompson;Duncan;10-1

5 Quality Street;Johnson;Hartlage;15-1

1 Stina;Sanjur;Contreras;20-1

8 Purse $79,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

**HONOR WAY had a curious trip in a deceptively good fourth-place finish in her local debut. The filly does her best running on a fast track and figures to work out an ideal stalking trip under new and winning rider David Cabrera. BELLE MEADE DANCER showed good early speed in a wire-to-wire debut victory, and if she benefited from the race she will be difficult to beat. TREBLE has produced two strong late-running sprint finishes on wet footing, and she is a late danger under the leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Honor Way;Cabrera;Amoss;5-2

7 Belle Meade Dancer;Loveberry;Robertson;4-1

1 Treble;Santana;Moquett;3-1

2 Prized Bourbon;Eramia;McKnight;9-2

4 What a Star;Stevens;Catalano;6-1

6 Angelo's Ashes;McMahon;Morse;12-1

3 Bella Verde;Court;Fires;6-1

9 Purse $78,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

**I AM has worked well since a fast-closing second-place sprint finish. He holds a talent advantage but must prove he can run this far. JUST A COINKYDINK has hit the board from on the early lead and from off the pace in two sprint races, and he has a winning trainer-rider team. ME N LOGAN RAY had traffic trouble along the inside turning for home in a solid fourth-place sprint tune-up, and he finished second using sprint-to-route tactics last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 I Am;McMahon;Ives;9-2

5 Just a Coinkydink;Canchari;Hartman;7-2

8 Me N Logan Ray;Court;Jackson;9-2

1 East Moon Lake;Contreras;Roberts;5-1

6 Pop Life;Cohen;Moquett;8-1

2 Magic Eraser;Cabrera;Brennan;10-1

9 Silverado Road;Santana;Prather;8-1

11 Got Mojo;Thompson;Morse;8-1

4 Philly Boy;Wethey;Hornsby;10-1

10 Qaunico;Bedford;Cannon;30-1

7 Ray's Big Boy;Morales;Wright;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• The second race begins a Pick-3, and Supreme Commander has the look of a single. The third race drew only eight runners but appears contentious. Remembering Rita is the one to beat in the fourth, but two others deserve a look. The fifth race gives an opportunity to key a big price (Purrfectpersuasion) on the top of a trifecta. In this case, spreading out in both the second- and third-place spots is reasonable since the payoff may be very big.

