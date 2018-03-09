Sheriff's office: Daughter, son-in-law charged after 63-year-old Arkansas woman's death

Authorities say a husband and wife were jailed after an investigation into a 63-year-old north Arkansas woman's death.

Jennifer and Joseph Bailey, ages 33 and 41, were arrested Wednesday on charges of abuse or neglect of an impaired person, the Boone County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Jennifer Bailey's mother, Darlene Bristow, 63, was found dead in her Valley Springs home Nov. 6, authorities said. Bristow reportedly had a stroke two-and-a-half years before and required "assisted living" care.

Bristow's body and home showed signs of severe neglect, according to medical examiners.

The Baileys were responsible for Bristow's care, and the neglect may have contributed to her death, the sheriff's office said.

As of midday Friday, both had been released from the Boone County jail after posting $15,000 bond each.