Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Broken Arrow, Okla. 2, Rogers High 0

Broken Arrow scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning aided by a balk and made it stand up for the win Thursday.

The Mounties (3-1) managed just four hits in their first loss of the season. McKaden Templeton took the loss, allowing run runs on three hits over three innings. He struck out six and walked five. Templeton also went 1-for-2.

Russellville 3, Rogers Heritage 2

The Cyclones scored the game-winning run on a passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in the nonconference game Thursday afternoon.

Heritage (1-4) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning on an RBI-triple by Dylan Qualls and catcher's interference with the bases loaded. But Russellville tied it in the bottom of the inning.

The War Eagles managed just two hits. Logan Berens took the loss in relief, despite allowing no hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Cabot 10, Rogers Heritge 2

The Panthers scored three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to break open a close game en route to the nonconference win Thursday.

Heritage (1-5) scored single runs in the first and third inning to tie the game 2-2. Dylan Qualls went 2-for-3 and accounted for both War Eagle runs with a solo home run and an RBI-single. Starter Landen Clines took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits over three innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Justin (Texas) Northwest 4, FS Northside 3 (8 inn.)

Richland, Texas 5, FS Northside 1

The Grizzlies suffered a walk-off loss in the first of two games on Thursday in tournament play.

Northside (0-4) led 2-0 before Northwest tied the game at 2-2 in the third. After Northside retook the lead on the fifth, Northwest responded again to tie the score at 3-3 before scoring the winning run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly.

Jackson Scriver was 3-for-4 and Dylan Newell was 2-for-3 to lead the Grizzlies' eight-hit attack.

In the second game, the Grizzlies fell behind early and were never able to mount a comeback.

Grant Johnson was 2-for-3 for Northside and Kadin Hyatt belted a double. Richland blasted a pair of home runs in the win.

FS Southside 13, Haltom, Texas 4

FS Southside 11, Braswell 1

The Mavericks used a six-run third inning to blow past Haltom in tournament play on Thursday.

Southside banged nine hits in the win. Jamison Griffin and Caleb Emmert were 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs for the Mavericks. Jake Melton was also 2-for-4 with a double. Matt Schilling and Wade Robertson combined to strike out nine in the win.

In the second game, Southside's Carson Doss earned the win with five solid innings. Jake Melton was 3-for-4 with two doubles and 3 RBIs, and Mac Moody was 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs. Brock Thibodeaux was 2-for-3.

Springdale High 15, Siloam Springs 5

The Bulldogs pounded 15 hits and scored a run-rule win Thursday at Tyson Park.

Four Springdale players had doubles in the win and Dylan Rollins was 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs. Sabino Nino and Cooper Combs each had two hits and Combs drove in two runs. Ben Roach also had a pair of RBIs along with Tanner Sargent, who earned the mound win with six strikeout.

Prairie Grove 9, Huntsville 5

A six-run fifth inning carried the Tigers to a home win Thursday.

Chase Wade pitched 3.2 innings to earn the win with five strikeouts. Ty Buchanan took the loss for Huntsville.

Couper Allen was 2-for-2 for Prairie Grove with 3 RBIs. Buchanan was 2-for-3 with a double and Tad Jones added a double.

Lamar 3, Ozark 0

Ike Pelts pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout to lead the Warriors.

Pelts struck out 12 in a 98-pitch gem to out-duel Ozark starter Daniel Wolsey, who did not allow an earned run and struck out six.

Pelts helped his own cause at the plate with a two-run double, and Brady James was 2-for-3.

Josh Williams was 2-for-3 for Ozark.

Jay, Okla. 14, Gentry 11

In a back-and-forth scoring fest, Jay outlasted the Pioneers.

Jay led 10-1 after scoring five runs in each of the first two innings, but Gentry roared back with six runs in the second. The Pioneers ultimately could not overcome 11 errors in the field.

Cole Oswalt was 2-for-5 with a double for Jay, and Brenden Ryan was also 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs.

Ayden Smartt was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs for Gentry and Peyton Wright was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Myles McFerron also had 2 RBIs.

PREP SOCCER

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 6, LR Central 0

The Wildcats (2-3) unleashed a torrent of goals as six different players found the back of the net for Har-Ber.

Gerardo Ramirez, Esteban Fuentes, Juan Barroso, Johan Fuentes, Sandro Ramirez and Thomas Ayala all had goals for the Wildcats.

Har-Ber will return to action at home Tuesday in the 7A-West Conference opener against Rogers High.

Conway 2, Rogers Heritage 1

The War Eagles suffered their first loss of the season thanks to back-to-back second-half goals by the Wampus Cats on Thursday evening at Gates Stadium.

Heritage (4-1) led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a goal from Jonathan Morales, but Conway scored twice with about 17 minutes left in the second half to grab the lead and go on to the win.

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville West 11, Farmington 6 (8 innings)

Jazmine Dodd's misplayed fly ball began a six-run outburst for Bentonville West as the Lady Wolverines opened their season with a victory Thursday at Farmington.

West, which needed two runs in the sixth to tie the game and eventually force extra innings, had Endya Moler on second to begin the extra inning. She stole third and scored when Dodd's fly ball to center field wasn't caught, and she ended West's big inning with a two-run double.

Dodd, Honesty Holt and Sydney Steed each had three hits as the Lady Wolverines pounded out 17 hits, while Dodd also drove in three runs and scored three times. Brittany Crowson entered the circle in the eighth to relieve starter Emma Wood and picked up the victory.

Carley Antwine led Farmington with two hits and three runs scored while driving in a run. McKenzi Bogan went 7.1 innings in the circle and took the loss, while Shyanna Holmes and Paige Devecsery also pitched 0.1 innings apiece.

Ozark 16, FS Northside 14

Runs were plentiful in a high-scoring game Wednesday with Ozark holding off the Lady Bears.

Northside had 22 hits in the game, but committed nine errors.

For Ozark, Codi Shannon homered and was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Katie McCormick was 3-for-5 with 3 doubles and 3 RBIs, and Elizabeth Berry was 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs. Kelsie Baker drove in two runs with a double.

For Northside (2-2), Sydney Green was 3-for-4 with a triple, double and triple. Hannah Entrekin was 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs, and Chloe Ray was 5-for-5 with a double. Diona Perkins was 3-for-4.

Sports on 03/09/2018