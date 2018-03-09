Style: A guide to bugs, both good and bad

Insects haven’t changed that much since Garden Insects of North America was published in 2004; dragonflies, we can assume, rode on the backs of dinosaurs. But there are dynamic shifts in how insects affect our gardening — for better or worse — as species once a problem fade from the scene and others arrive, perhaps because of climate change or the unintended effects of global trade.

Author Whitney Cranshaw now has a fully revised second edition put together with David Shetlar, a professor of urban landscape entomology at Ohio State University. The page count has grown from 672 to 704, with more than double the number of color photographs. More importantly, the book has been reorganized to be more useful to the gardener, amateur and pro alike. The pest insects are now grouped by the type of damage they cause, rather than scientific alliances, and there is a new chapter on “good bugs” — insects that we rely on for pollination, to prey on “bad bugs” or to aid in turning yard waste into humus. See Saturday’s Style for more.