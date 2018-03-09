TODAY’S GAMES
By Tim Cooper , Jeremy Muck
This article was published today at 2:02 a.m.
3A boys
MCGEHEE OWLS
VS. DREW CENTRAL PIRATES
TIME 2:30 p.m.
PROBABLE STARTERS
McGEHEE NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 1 G Kendarious Lewis NA Jr. 4 G Zac Henry 6-0 Sr. 10 G Deonta Haynes 6-0 Sr. 12 G Coryontae Smart 5-11 Jr. 23 G Daryla Polite 6-0 Jr. COACH Jerome Pace CONFERENCE 3A-8 RECORD 27-4 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Gurdon 67-52 (region first round); def. Junction City 63-47 (region semifinals); def. Drew Central 55-44 (regional finals); def. Glen Rose 44-30 (state first round); def. Charleston 68-53 (state quarterfinals); def. Junction City 43-34 (state semifinals)
PROBABLE STARTERS
DREW CENTRAL NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 1 G Zeb Trantham 6-0 Jr. 2 G Montell Daniels 5-10 Sr. 3 G Trayarus Shead 6-0 So. 4 G Gary Lucas 5-10 Sr. 24 G Zy Chavis 5-11 So. COACH C.J. Watson CONFERENCE 3A-8 RECORD 29-4 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Genoa Central 65-47 (region first round); def. Centerpoint 57-55 (region semifinals); lost to McGehee 55-44 (regional championship); def. Tucker-man 48-45 (state first round); def. Osceola 70-68 (state quarterfinals); def. Barton 72-60 (state semifinals) NOTEWORTHY This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams. Drew Central won the first game 50-46 on Jan. 26. McGehee has won the past three by an average of 14.7 points a game. … McGehee is on a 14-game winning streak. … Drew Central has lost to only two teams this season, once to Valley Springs and three times to McGehee.
3A girls
CHARLESTON LADY TIGERS
VS. MOUNTAIN VIEW
LADY YELLOWJACKETS
TIME 4:15 p.m.
PROBABLE STARTERS
CHARLESTON NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 12 F Jada McDowell 5-8 Sr. 20 F Alexis Grandison 5-6 So. 24 C Lacey Mckenzie 6-0 Sr. 31 G Allie Green 5-8 Jr. 35 F Hattie Newhart 5-10 Sr. COACH Jason Rucker CONFERENCE 3A-1 West RECORD 22-8 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Jessieville 53-35 (region first round); def. Lamar 42-38 (region semifinals); lost to Two Rivers 59-50 (regional finals); def. Hoxie 52-42 (state first round); def. Harding Academy 41-34 (state quarterfinals); def. Lamar 46-40 (state semifinals)
PROBABLE STARTERS
MOUNTAIN VIEW NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 1 G Macey Decker 5-7 Sr. 3 G Kaley Shipman 5-8 Jr. 13 P Cheyenne Shelton 6-2 Sr. 15 G Rhiannon Storey 5-6 Sr. 21 F Aubrey Isbell 5-8 Fr. COACH Casey Scribner CONFERENCE 3A-1 East RECORD 29-2 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Rivercrest 69-40 (region first round); def. Hoxie 52-49 (region semifinals); def. Riverside 48-42 (regional championship); def. Elkins 47-34 (state first round); def. Rose Bud 50-43 (state quarterfinals); def. Melbourne 63-40 (state semifinals) NOTEWORTHY Mountain View is on a 16-game winning streak. … Mountain View’s two losses are to Class 5A’s Greene County Tech and to Class 4A finalist Riverview. … Casey Scribner has a 51-12 record in his two years as a head coach at Mountain View. … Mountain View defeated Charleston 44-40 in the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament in 2017.
— Tim Cooper
5A boys
LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW PATRIOTS
VS. MILLS COMETS
TIME 6 p.m.
PROBABLE STARTERS
PARKVIEW NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 4 G Ahmari Farr 5-9 Sr. 2 G Rod Terry 6-0 Sr. 22 F Allen Flanigan 6-5 Jr. 24 F C.J. White 6-4 Sr. 10 C Ethan Henderson 6-9 Sr. COACH Al Flanigan CONFERENCE 5A-Central RECORD 24-8 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Pulaski Academy 53-39 (conference first round); lost to Mills 60-57 (conference semifinals); def. Little Rock Fair 61-48 (conference consolation); def. Nettleton 62-52 (state first round); def. Harrison 49-30 (state quarterfinals); def. Hot Springs 51-37 (state semifinals).
PROBABLE STARTERS
MILLS NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 2 G Grehlon Easter 6-4 Sr. 3 G Patrick Greene 6-1 Sr. 5 G Braylen Clark 5-11 Sr. 23 F Kevin Cross 6-6 Jr. 32 F Kaevon Jones 6-9 Sr. COACH Raymond Cooper CONFERENCE 5A-Central RECORD 29-2 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Sylvan Hills 70-44 (conference first round); def. Mills 60-57 (conference semifinals); def. Little Rock Christian 62-45 (conference championship); def. Wynne 77-44 (state first round); def. Morrilton 57-38 (state quarterfinals); def. Little Rock Fair 60-51 (state semifinals). NOTEWORTHY Grehlon Easter leads Mills by scoring 16.7 points a game; Kevin Cross is the Comets’ leading rebounder (6.8). … Curtis White is Parkview’s leading scorer, averaging 16.1 points a game. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville signee Ethan Henderson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds a game. … Al Flanigan has a 523-136 coaching record at Parkview. This will be his 11th state title appearance, and he has six championship rings. … Raymond Cooper is 143-51 in seven seasons at Mills, which has won 28 consecutive games.
— Tim Cooper
4A girls
CAC LADY MUSTANGS VS. RIVERVIEW LADY RAIDERS
TIME 7:45 p.m.
PROBABLE STARTERS
CAC NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 3 G Kelson Miller 5-6 Sr. 13 G Christyn Williams 5-11 Sr. 21 F Jenna Davis 5-11 Sr. 24 G Bethany Dillard 5-9 Fr. 30 F Alexa Mashburn 5-11 Sr. COACH Steve Quattlebaum CONFERENCE 2-4A RECORD 35-1 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Ozark 64-54 (state quarterfinals); def. Pottsville 80-53 (state semifinals)
PROBABLE STARTERS
RIVERVIEW NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 3 G Ebonee Whitney 5-9 Sr. 4 G Baylee Davis 5-8 Jr. 10 G Abbie Jiles 5-8 Jr. 11 G Parker Smith 5-8 So. 23 F Alexis Broadway 5-8 Jr. COACH Ryan Smith CONFERENCE 2-4A RECORD 26-9 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Gravette 76-75 (state quarterfinals); def. Berryville 55-52 (state semifinals) NOTEWORTHY This is the third meeting between the teams this season. CAC took both, winning 65-48 in the 2-4A Conference Tournament final Feb. 17 in Searcy and 71-56 in the 4A East Regional final Feb. 24 in Lonoke. … CAC’s only loss this season was to Conway, 65-53, in the Dandra Thomas Invitational on Dec. 9 in Conway. … Christyn Williams is averaging 26.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Lady Mustangs. … For Riverview, Abbie Jiles averages a team-high 19.0 points. … Riverview capped a 38-0 season in 2016 with a 64-58 victory over CAC in the Class 4A state championship game. Williams had 35 points to lead all scorers. … Steve Quattlebaum led the Lady Mustangs to three consecutive state championships in 2005-2007.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TODAY’S GAMES
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.