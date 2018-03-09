TODAY’S GAMES

3A boys

MCGEHEE OWLS

VS. DREW CENTRAL PIRATES

TIME 2:30 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

McGEHEE NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 1 G Kendarious Lewis NA Jr. 4 G Zac Henry 6-0 Sr. 10 G Deonta Haynes 6-0 Sr. 12 G Coryontae Smart 5-11 Jr. 23 G Daryla Polite 6-0 Jr. COACH Jerome Pace CONFERENCE 3A-8 RECORD 27-4 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Gurdon 67-52 (region first round); def. Junction City 63-47 (region semifinals); def. Drew Central 55-44 (regional finals); def. Glen Rose 44-30 (state first round); def. Charleston 68-53 (state quarterfinals); def. Junction City 43-34 (state semifinals)

PROBABLE STARTERS

DREW CENTRAL NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 1 G Zeb Trantham 6-0 Jr. 2 G Montell Daniels 5-10 Sr. 3 G Trayarus Shead 6-0 So. 4 G Gary Lucas 5-10 Sr. 24 G Zy Chavis 5-11 So. COACH C.J. Watson CONFERENCE 3A-8 RECORD 29-4 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Genoa Central 65-47 (region first round); def. Centerpoint 57-55 (region semifinals); lost to McGehee 55-44 (regional championship); def. Tucker-man 48-45 (state first round); def. Osceola 70-68 (state quarterfinals); def. Barton 72-60 (state semifinals) NOTEWORTHY This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams. Drew Central won the first game 50-46 on Jan. 26. McGehee has won the past three by an average of 14.7 points a game. … McGehee is on a 14-game winning streak. … Drew Central has lost to only two teams this season, once to Valley Springs and three times to McGehee.

3A girls

CHARLESTON LADY TIGERS

VS. MOUNTAIN VIEW

LADY YELLOWJACKETS

TIME 4:15 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

CHARLESTON NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 12 F Jada McDowell 5-8 Sr. 20 F Alexis Grandison 5-6 So. 24 C Lacey Mckenzie 6-0 Sr. 31 G Allie Green 5-8 Jr. 35 F Hattie Newhart 5-10 Sr. COACH Jason Rucker CONFERENCE 3A-1 West RECORD 22-8 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Jessieville 53-35 (region first round); def. Lamar 42-38 (region semifinals); lost to Two Rivers 59-50 (regional finals); def. Hoxie 52-42 (state first round); def. Harding Academy 41-34 (state quarterfinals); def. Lamar 46-40 (state semifinals)

PROBABLE STARTERS

MOUNTAIN VIEW NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 1 G Macey Decker 5-7 Sr. 3 G Kaley Shipman 5-8 Jr. 13 P Cheyenne Shelton 6-2 Sr. 15 G Rhiannon Storey 5-6 Sr. 21 F Aubrey Isbell 5-8 Fr. COACH Casey Scribner CONFERENCE 3A-1 East RECORD 29-2 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Rivercrest 69-40 (region first round); def. Hoxie 52-49 (region semifinals); def. Riverside 48-42 (regional championship); def. Elkins 47-34 (state first round); def. Rose Bud 50-43 (state quarterfinals); def. Melbourne 63-40 (state semifinals) NOTEWORTHY Mountain View is on a 16-game winning streak. … Mountain View’s two losses are to Class 5A’s Greene County Tech and to Class 4A finalist Riverview. … Casey Scribner has a 51-12 record in his two years as a head coach at Mountain View. … Mountain View defeated Charleston 44-40 in the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament in 2017.

— Tim Cooper

5A boys

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW PATRIOTS

VS. MILLS COMETS

TIME 6 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

PARKVIEW NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 4 G Ahmari Farr 5-9 Sr. 2 G Rod Terry 6-0 Sr. 22 F Allen Flanigan 6-5 Jr. 24 F C.J. White 6-4 Sr. 10 C Ethan Henderson 6-9 Sr. COACH Al Flanigan CONFERENCE 5A-Central RECORD 24-8 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Pulaski Academy 53-39 (conference first round); lost to Mills 60-57 (conference semifinals); def. Little Rock Fair 61-48 (conference consolation); def. Nettleton 62-52 (state first round); def. Harrison 49-30 (state quarterfinals); def. Hot Springs 51-37 (state semifinals).

PROBABLE STARTERS

MILLS NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 2 G Grehlon Easter 6-4 Sr. 3 G Patrick Greene 6-1 Sr. 5 G Braylen Clark 5-11 Sr. 23 F Kevin Cross 6-6 Jr. 32 F Kaevon Jones 6-9 Sr. COACH Raymond Cooper CONFERENCE 5A-Central RECORD 29-2 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Sylvan Hills 70-44 (conference first round); def. Mills 60-57 (conference semifinals); def. Little Rock Christian 62-45 (conference championship); def. Wynne 77-44 (state first round); def. Morrilton 57-38 (state quarterfinals); def. Little Rock Fair 60-51 (state semifinals). NOTEWORTHY Grehlon Easter leads Mills by scoring 16.7 points a game; Kevin Cross is the Comets’ leading rebounder (6.8). … Curtis White is Parkview’s leading scorer, averaging 16.1 points a game. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville signee Ethan Henderson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds a game. … Al Flanigan has a 523-136 coaching record at Parkview. This will be his 11th state title appearance, and he has six championship rings. … Raymond Cooper is 143-51 in seven seasons at Mills, which has won 28 consecutive games.

— Tim Cooper

4A girls

CAC LADY MUSTANGS VS. RIVERVIEW LADY RAIDERS

TIME 7:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

CAC NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 3 G Kelson Miller 5-6 Sr. 13 G Christyn Williams 5-11 Sr. 21 F Jenna Davis 5-11 Sr. 24 G Bethany Dillard 5-9 Fr. 30 F Alexa Mashburn 5-11 Sr. COACH Steve Quattlebaum CONFERENCE 2-4A RECORD 35-1 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Ozark 64-54 (state quarterfinals); def. Pottsville 80-53 (state semifinals)

PROBABLE STARTERS

RIVERVIEW NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 3 G Ebonee Whitney 5-9 Sr. 4 G Baylee Davis 5-8 Jr. 10 G Abbie Jiles 5-8 Jr. 11 G Parker Smith 5-8 So. 23 F Alexis Broadway 5-8 Jr. COACH Ryan Smith CONFERENCE 2-4A RECORD 26-9 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Gravette 76-75 (state quarterfinals); def. Berryville 55-52 (state semifinals) NOTEWORTHY This is the third meeting between the teams this season. CAC took both, winning 65-48 in the 2-4A Conference Tournament final Feb. 17 in Searcy and 71-56 in the 4A East Regional final Feb. 24 in Lonoke. … CAC’s only loss this season was to Conway, 65-53, in the Dandra Thomas Invitational on Dec. 9 in Conway. … Christyn Williams is averaging 26.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Lady Mustangs. … For Riverview, Abbie Jiles averages a team-high 19.0 points. … Riverview capped a 38-0 season in 2016 with a 64-58 victory over CAC in the Class 4A state championship game. Williams had 35 points to lead all scorers. … Steve Quattlebaum led the Lady Mustangs to three consecutive state championships in 2005-2007.