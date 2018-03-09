UAFS teams headed to NCAA regionals

FORT SMITH --The goal of any collegiate basketball team this time of year is to be playing in the NCAA tournament.

Mission accomplished for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. For the first time in program history, both the Lady Lions and Lions earned NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament bids in the same season.

"It's a special place and time here," UAFS women's second-year coach Elena Lovato said. "Last year we had to stay at home. It's been fun joining postseason play with them. It's been good vibes around here with all our programs doing well."

The women received the No. 7 seed in the South Central Region and will play No. 2 seed West Texas A&M in a first-round matchup at 2:30 p.m. today in Lubbock, Texas.

The Lady Lions (20-10) will be making their second tournament appearance and first since 2015 in seven seasons as an active NCAA Division II member.

The nationally ranked Lions (24-5) enter postseason play off a program-best total in regular-season victories since moving to Division II. The Lions, the Heartland Conference champions, have now made the NCAA tournament in three consecutive seasons.

The men enter as the No. 7 seed in the South Central Region and will play No. 2 seed University of Texas of the Permian Basin in the first round at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Canyon, Texas.

"We had high expectations and I thought this group could be special," UAFS men's coach Josh Newman said. "They have shown that this season. This group is extremely talented and has played well together."

The Lady Lions started out the season 6-6 but quickly found much more success after that with a key eight-game winning streak.

"Our nonconference really allowed us to grow a lot," Lovato said. "It really helped us during our winning streak. Once they got that first win in that streak, it was contagious. We just went on a run after that. That's when we turned the corner."

After having just a rotation of seven players at the end of last season, a deep and talented Lady Lions team has been led by Tayla Taylor and Lundon Williams from Greenwood.

Taylor earned first team All-Heartland Conference by leading the Lady Lions with 13 points and nine rebounds per game. Williams was named the newcomer of the year along with second-team honors. Williams is averaging 10 points with a team-high 5 assists per game.

The Lions got off to their best start in the Division II era by winning their initial 13 games of the season. They then lost three of four games after the hot start. The Lions found their way again after that though, winning the last 10 of 11 regular-season games.

"Every team in the country goes through a phase during the season unless you are undefeated," Newman said. "It was a punch in the mouth. But I'm proud of our guys bouncing back and playing well again."

DaVaunta Thomas, averaging 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists with a steal per game, was named the player of the year in the Heartland Conference while earning first-team honors.

Darrion Strong-Moore, a transfer from the University of Oklahoma, earned the newcomer of the year award. Strong-Moore is averaging 14 points a contest for the Lions.

Ladarius Coleman was named to the second team all-conference while averaging 12 points and eight rebounds per game.

"I'm excited for all our guys this season," Newman said. "Any time you can win a conference championship like we did this year, it means everybody is on board and making an impact."

Newman, in his 12th season at UAFS, is used to getting the Lions into the NCAA tournament. But he is glad to share the stage with the Lady Lions as well this season.

"The administration has given us the opportunity to put our teams in the right place and be successful," Newman said. "The halls in the Stubblefield Center where all the coaches' office are very competitive. It makes this place special to me. It's a winning culture."

