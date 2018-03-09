UAPB focuses on 'opportunity'

George Ivory describes what's ahead for his team in two words.

"Golden opportunity," the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff coach told his men's basketball team.

UAPB (13-20) plays Southern (15-17) in a 2:30 p.m. SWAC semifinal today in Houston. Win and the top-seeded Golden Lions play in Saturday's SWAC final with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

This isn't the best team UAPB has had under Ivory, but he'll lump it in with the 2010 team that did reach the NCAA Tournament and the 2013 team that won 15 SWAC games but was ineligible for the postseason because of Academic Progress Rate restrictions.

No such restrictions exist this year, and the Golden Lions enter the semifinals with the SWAC Player of the Year in Martaveous McKnight, the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year in Trent Steen, and guard Quamauri Hardy, who had 16 points in their 77-73 quarterfinal victory over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night.

"This is a good opportunity," Ivory said. "And they don't come every year. We just want to come out and play basketball and execute and try to win this championship."

Ivory said he didn't expect it to come this year considering who emerged as the team's leader.

McKnight, who is averaging 18.4 points per game after transferring from Itawamba (Miss.) Community College, took over from the beginning as both UAPB's best player and its steadying voice.

Previously, Ivory's best teams were led by veterans in senior guard Terrance Calvin in 2010 and senior forward Terrell Kennedy in 2013. But McKnight scored 25 points in the season-opener at Hawaii, 30 in a game at North Dakota three days later, and has topped 20 points 13 times this season.

"He's a ballplayer," Mississippi Valley State Coach Andre Payne said after Tuesday's quarterfinal loss. "He's not a true point guard. He's not a slasher. He's a ballplayer."

Said Ivory: "He's got a great personality. A lot of the guys follow him."

With McKnight's shooting, Steen's defense, complimentary scoring from forward Travon Harper (10.2 points per game) and two others averaging 7.9 points or more, Ivory feels this team has a chance to take advantage of the opportunity the 2013 team didn't get a chance to.

"Sometimes you think about it," he said about the chance missed. "But, we talk about our record, and having a good focus, and how we can win the tournament."

The first step is beating Southern today. The teams split the regular-season series, and in both games UAPB had trouble slowing first-team all-SWAC forward Jared Sam, who combined for 31 points and 21 rebounds.

Get by the Jaguars, and the title game will be against Texas Southern or Prairie View A&M. The Tigers and Panthers also had 12-6 SWAC records, but the Golden Lions were awarded the top seed through the tiebreaker procedure.

It was more than Ivory thought this team could achieve.

"I just kind of felt like they would come in, and we would finish in the middle of the pack because of the new guys coming in and learning how to play," Ivory said. "I thought they've done a great job of learning what we do, and making that adjustment."

Sports on 03/09/2018