VIDEO: Thief breaks in, steals cash from North Little Rock fast-food restaurant
This article was published March 9, 2018 at 2:15 p.m.
The North Little Rock Police Department released a video Thursday showing the break-in of a fast-food restaurant earlier this month.
The burglary occurred Feb. 1 at the Rally's at 4550 E. McCain Blvd., authorities said. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.
No further information was released as of Friday afternoon.
