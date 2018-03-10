Alabama tramples struggling Auburn

SEC TOURNAMENT

ALABAMA 81, NO. 16 AUBURN 63

ST. LOUIS -- Auburn's offense was flowing at the end of the first half. Desean Murray hit his third three-pointer and ripped off five consecutive points to put the Tigers up 41-31 over the Crimson Tide at halftime.

Then, the Collin Sexton show started.

Sexton scored 31 points and Alabama used a strong second half to defeat No. 16 Auburn 81-63 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Friday.

The Crimson Tide started the second half on a 28-3 run keyed by three consecutive threes by Sexton. Alabama's surge put the Tigers away early in the half, and the Crimson Tide (19-14) outscored Auburn 50-22 after the break.

"I didn't raise my voice," Alabama Coach Avery Johnson said. "I used understandable English, no bad words, and we just talked about how we needed to improve in the second half, and they did it."

Mustapha Heron led Auburn (25-7) with 18 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Desean Murray scored 15 points, all in the first half. The Tigers moved the ball well on offense and drilled seven threes in the first half.

By the time halftime arrived, it was all Sexton. The freshman scored 21 second-half points. The performance came after he scored 27 points and hit the game-winning shot against Texas A&M on Thursday.

Auburn's shooting struggles continued. Jared Harper finished 2 of 11 with seven points. Bryce Brown shot 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. The Tigers shot just 24 percent in the second half and 1-for-14 from three-point range.

"It was a tale of two halves," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "We did what we wanted to do in the first half. At the start of the second half, they came down and flipped the table on us really quickly."

KENTUCKY 62, GEORGIA 49

ST. LOUIS -- John Calipari never had any doubt Kentucky fans would make their annual pilgrimage to this year's SEC Tournament, even if it was west of the Mississippi River in St. Louis' Scottrade Center.

Big Blue Nation was on hand, and in full force, as the Wildcats made their tournament debut with a victory over Georgia in the tournament quarterfinals.

PJ Washington scored 18 points to lead Kentucky, which entered as the No. 4 seed -- the first time the school hasn't been a top-two seed since Calipari was hired in 2009. Even the up-and-down regular season, however, couldn't keep away a Wildcats fan base that has celebrated 30 SEC Tournament titles in its history, including the last three consecutive.

Of the 16,364 in attendance for the afternoon tipoff, the sea of blue left little doubt about whether Kentucky's usual crop of heralded freshmen would feel right at home against the surprising No. 12 seed Bulldogs (18-15).

Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each added 15 points in the victory, which was Kentucky's fifth in its last six games following a four-game losing streak.

Georgia was playing its third game in as many days after advancing in the tournament with earlier victories over Vanderbilt and Missouri. The emotionally charged Bulldogs took a 23-22 lead late in the first half after a pair of free throws by Associated Press SEC player of the year Yante Maten, but the edge was short-lived.

The Wildcats responded with an 8-0 run to take a 30-23 halftime lead and surged ahead by as many as 17 points in the second half.

Tyree Crump led Georgia with 17 points, while Maten was held to 9 points on 2 of 10 shooting. The Bulldogs' 49 points were the lowest Kentucky has limited any opponent to this season.

"It was their third game in three days," Calipari said. "Our whole thing was: 'Let's get into their legs. Let's pressure them. Let's do things to get into their legs.' That was probably the biggest reason."

TENNESSEE 62, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59

ST. LOUIS -- Lamonte Turner scored 15 points and No. 13 Tennessee locked down on defense to beat Mississippi State in the quarterfinals.

The second-seeded Volunteers (24-7) led nearly the entire game, but the Bulldogs (22-11) had an opportunity to take the lead in the final 10 seconds. Down 61-59, Xavian Stapleton missed a three-pointer that would have put the Bulldogs ahead.

Tennessee struggled to put away Mississippi State at the end, missing a slew of free throws. The Volunteers finished 17 for 28 from the free-throw line, but outrebounded the Bulldogs 50-33 and notched 22 defensive boards.

Admiral Schofield scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Grant Williams finished with a double-double, notching 10 points and 11 boards.

Lamar Peters led the Bulldogs with 22 points and Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 17 points. Weatherspoon's brother, Nick, left the contest after Tennessee's Kyle Alexander's foot collided with his face as Alexander was contesting a fastbreak.

