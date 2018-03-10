AT THE POST

DAY 33 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 6,500

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,129,516

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $554,093

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,575,423

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:50 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:30 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana, who leads the jockey standings with 33 victories in 167 starts, extended his lead with two victories. Santana won the seventh race, riding Desert Madam ($7.60) to a 3½-length victory over Tizway That Way, covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.02.He also won the eighth race, riding Treble ($5.60) to a 4½-length victory over What a Star, covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.63. C.J. McMahon, who has 12 victories in 128 starts, won the sixth race, riding Sonny Smack ($17.20) to a 1¼-length victory over Possibilitarian, covering 1 mile in 1:39.50, and the ninth race with I Am ($11.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.84 in a 5½-length victory over Easy Moon Lake.

No trainers won multiple races, but Robertino Diodoro won the the first race with Chubble Maker ($7.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.84. That victory allowed him to pull into a tie for first place with Steve Asmussen in the trainer standings. Diodoro has 20 victories in 85 starts while Asmussen has 20 in 113 starts.

BATTLE FOR THE LEAD

The top of the trainer standings at Oaklawn is like a map of the stable area.

Steve Asmussen and Robertino Diodoro are tied for the lead with 20 victories while Brad Cox had 18 victories in 62 starts.

"They've got us pinned in here," Diodoro said with a laugh. "We're sandwiched."

Diodoro said "he's not necessarily surprised" to be in the title hunt after finishing second to Asmussen last year at Oaklawn (Cox was third).

"We hit that rough streak recently, but we managed to get out of it," said Diodoro, referring to a late-February slump. "We had two weekends of ... we were all about ready to commit hari-kari here. Even though we've all been in it, that's one thing a guy never gets used to. I think we've got things leveled out."

M and M Racing leads the owner's standings with 17 victories, seven more than four-time defending champion Danny Caldwell.

"Just keep running'em and keep working," Diodoro said. "Got a good crew put together. I always say after 8-10 horses, you better have a good crew or it doesn't matter how much animal and money you have behind you."

Diodoro has leaned heavily on claimers for his success this year at Oaklawn, but his barn is expected to welcome a major stakes winner later this month. The trainer said Inside Straight, winner of last year's $750,000 Oaklawn Handicap (G2), is scheduled to arrive Friday after being based this winter at Turf Paradise, the trainer's home track. Diodoro said Inside Straight is being pointed for the closing-day Oaklawn Handicap (April 14) after winning an allowance race last Saturday at Turf Paradise.

MINISTRY'S LITTLE SISTER

A half-sister to multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Ministry was born March 1, said Linda Robbins, a practicing veterinarian who owns nearby Starfish Farm.

The Arkansas-bred filly is by millionaire Tapiture, winner of Oaklawn's $300,000 Southwest Stakes in 2014, out of Heated Debate, a 9-year-old daughter of Closing Argument.

"She looks a lot like her mother," said Robbins, who owns the mare.

Ministry, a 4-year-old Arkansas-bred daughter of Ordained, won Oaklawn's $100,000 Rainbow Miss Stakes last year and the $100,000 Downthedustyroad Stakes on Feb. 24. She has won her last four starts against state-breds and four of her last five overall.

Robbins said she hopes to run Ministry again at Oaklawn before the meet ends April 14.

"Trying to put her where she belongs," Robbins said. "It's a little scary."

Robbins said she plans to breed Heated Debate to Ordained or Hamazing Destiny this year.

Heated Debate has also produced Hamazing Vision, a 3-year-old Hamazing Destiny gelding who only has one eye, and No Debate, a 2-year-old full brother to Ministry.

Hamazing Vision has finished second and fifth in state-bred maiden special-weight events at the meeting for trainer Donnie K. Von Hemel. Robbins said she foaled Hamazing Vision, adding she believes the gelding lost his right eye after a "freak accident" when he was just a few weeks old.

"I'm thinking he ran into something or some crazy thing happened," Robbins said. "He was three weeks old when the injury occurred. We probably treated it for 30 days and then it was decided there was no saving it."

Hamazing Vision finished second against open company in a maiden special weights sprint in December at Remington Park.

Ordained and Hamazing Destiny stand at Starfish Farm.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/10/2018