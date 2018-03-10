Florida governor signs guns bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Rick Scott defied his longtime allies at the National Rifle Association on Friday and signed into law a new set of gun regulations, more than three weeks after a school shooting claimed 17 lives in his state.

"I think this is the beginning," the Republican governor said after the signing, where he was surrounded by family members of the shooting victims. "There is now going to be a real conversation about how we make our schools safe."

The law, passed by Republican legislative leaders and a number of Democrats, marks a major shift for a state known as a laboratory for gun-rights legislation, including legal protections for people who use guns in self-defense and an expansive concealed-carry law.

Hours after Scott signed the bill, the NRA filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the measure violates the Second Amendment by raising the age to buy guns from 18 to 21. Lawyers for the NRA said the measure "punishes law-abiding gun owners for the criminal acts of a deranged individual" and that they want a federal judge to block the new age restriction from taking effect.

The gun legislation comes as federal efforts to address the Feb. 14 slayings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland have sputtered, despite calls from President Donald Trump for bipartisan action. The Senate has no bill scheduled for debate, and the only measure moving in the House of Representatives is a bill to increase shooting response training for students and teachers.

Scott was critical of the inaction in Washington.

"If you look at the federal government, nothing seems to have happened there," he said. "You go elect people, you expect them to represent you, get things done."

In addition to raising the minimum age for rifle purchases, the new Florida law imposes a three-day waiting period for most purchases of those weapons and bans the possession of bump stocks, devices that can make semi-automatic weapons fire like automatic firearms.

Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed in the shooting, read a statement from victims' families at the signing.

"When it comes to preventing future acts of horrific school violence, this is the beginning of the journey," he read. "We have paid a terrible price for this progress."

The bill does not address the demand of many Stoneman Douglas students for a ban on assault-style weapons. The gunman who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School used such a weapon, an AR-15 rifle.

It does, however, make it easier for law enforcement and judges to remove guns from people considered a danger to themselves or others, and it establishes a program to arm some school personnel, along with hundreds of millions of dollars in new spending on school security and mental health treatment.

The signing marked a victory for the teens who lived through the attack and swiftly became the public faces of a renewed gun-control movement. Just days after the shooting, they began holding rallies, lobbying lawmakers and harnessing the power of social media in support of overhauling gun policies.

The governor told the students: "You helped change our state. You made a difference. You should be proud."

Some student activists were more cautious.

"Obviously, this is what we've been fighting for. It's nowhere near the long-term solution," said Chris Grady, a senior at Stoneman Douglas High. "It's a baby step but a huge step at the same time. Florida hasn't passed any legislation like this in God knows how long."

The bill narrowly passed in the House and Senate, which formally delivered the package Thursday. The governor initially wouldn't say whether he would sign the bill.

On Friday, the governor restated his opposition to portions of it, including the waiting period and any effort to arm teachers.

Marion Hammer, the NRA's Florida lobbyist, has denounced the bill as an unconstitutional infringement on the Second Amendment and said it passed in the state House in "a display of bullying and coercion." She called those Republicans who opposed the bill "courageous patriots." She objected to the new waiting period, age limits and the bump-stock ban.

"I have not spoken to anybody in the NRA since this happened," said Scott, who previously received an A-plus rating from the powerful group.

NRA WARNS SCOTT

Opponents of the new law have threatened to punish the governor if he moves forward with a Senate campaign against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

Eric Friday, the general counsel of Florida Carry, a gun-rights group, said: "By signing this bill, Gov. Scott has demonstrated that the support of gun owners is not important to him. I expect it to play a large role in his Senate race."

The NRA's Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement Friday that the Parkland gunman "gave repeated warning signs that were ignored by federal and state officials.

"If we want to prevent future atrocities, we must look for solutions that keep guns out of the hands of those who are a danger to themselves or others, while protecting the rights of law-abiding Americans."

Some Republican lawmakers were more surprised than angered.

"If you would have had this conversation with me before session, I would've said it's just not going to happen," said Sen. Rene Garcia, a moderate Republican from the Miami area who has served 16 years in the Legislature. "Not only did we get this bill passed, but the fact that we had debate on these amendments on the floor was huge. I don't remember having these debates on the floor ever before."

Until the Parkland shooting, Scott was championed by the NRA as a defender of gun rights. He supported state laws that prohibited local governments from regulating firearms, barred doctors from asking their patients about gun ownership and allowed children to play with simulated guns in school.

As recently as 2017, Scott promoted himself as a gun-rights purist and boasted of Florida as a haven for gun owners.

"We love tourists, new residents and the Second Amendment," he said at the NRA annual meeting in Atlanta in April. "What does 'shall not infringe on the people's right to bear arms' mean? It means 'shall not infringe.' It's not really very complicated."

Polls show those positions are no longer widely held in Florida, after three mass shootings took 72 lives over the past two years -- at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, the international airport in Fort Lauderdale and Stoneman Douglas.

After Scott came out against arming teachers in schools, state Republican leaders amended the bill to exclude school employees who work exclusively as classroom teachers from being part of the "school marshal" program.

The program is voluntary for school districts, and any school employees who carry weapons will have to undergo 132 hours of law enforcement training with the county sheriff's office, pass background checks and take additional diversity training.

Nelson, who is preparing to face Scott in November, has signaled that he will make guns an issue.

"This is a first step, and if we really want to do something to combat gun violence, like what we saw in Parkland, we must require universal background checks on the purchase of a gun and get these assault rifles off our streets," Nelson said in a statement after the bill became law.

Giffords, a gun regulation group founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., has been running an ad in Florida in advance of Scott's campaign launch. It accuses the governor of "putting the gun lobby ahead of our safety."

Democrats were quick to attack Scott minutes after the signing ceremony, arguing that he had come late to the issue of gun regulation for political reasons.

"Today was no different from any other day of Rick Scott's political career," David Bergstein, a spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said in a statement. "He was looking out for himself, not doing what's best for Floridians."

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old former student accused of carrying out the Parkland attack went before a judge Friday. Nikolas Cruz faces 17 counts of murder and attempted murder. In a brief hearing, he stood with his head bowed as he appeared via videoconference.

Cruz's public defender has said Cruz will plead guilty if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table and sentence Cruz to life in prison. Prosecutors have not announced a decision.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Scherer of The Washington Post; by Curt Anderson, Brendan Farrington, Gary Fineout, Jason Dearen, Tamara Lush, Terry Spencer, Jennifer Kay and Adriana Gomez Licon of The Associated Press; and by Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times.

A Section on 03/10/2018