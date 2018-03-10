North Little Rock suspect in homicide captured in Pennsylvania

The last of three suspects named in a North Little Rock homicide case was arrested Wednesday night in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

David Bell, 27, who was wanted in the Jan. 26 shooting death of 33-year-old Zechariah Jones, had been hiding in Harrisburg since February, according to a news release from the Harrisburg Police Department.

Authorities said they arrested Bell at a home on Boas Street about 8 p.m. with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators reportedly found a bullet-resistant vest in the bedroom where he was staying.

Bell was being held at the Dauphin County jail pending extradition to Arkansas, police said.

Braylon Winston, 19, and Jonathan Hall, 17, were arrested Jan. 31 on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in Jones' death, authorities previously reported.

As of Friday morning, Hall and Winston were being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail.

