GOLF

Woods two shots out

While Tiger Woods put on a show before thousands of fans at the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbor, Fla., Corey Conners settled for a quiet afternoon and the lead. Gaining momentum with every round, Woods looked sharp Friday with four birdies and kept a clean card at Innisbrook until his last hole. He still shot a 3-under 68 and was two shots out of the lead going into the weekend. Woods and his army of fans were walking off the course about the time Conners was getting started. The Canadian rookie made three quick birdies until a careless double bogey on No. 4, his 13th hole of the round. He still shot a 69 for his first 36-hole lead. Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Palmer and Kelly Kraft joined Woods two shots out of the lead. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 71 and is 1 over going into the weekend. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 70 and is also 1 over.

Pernice leads by 3

Tom Pernice Jr. shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 on Friday for a three-shot lead in the Toshiba Classic at Newport Beach, Calif. Pernice, 58, is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions but has never played particularly well at Newport Beach Country Club. The event, a home game of sorts for the Southern California resident, was off the schedule last year while the clubhouse was renovated. Seven players were three shots back: Scott Parel, Joey Sindelar, Scott Verplank, David Frost, Scott McCarron, Tommy Tolles and Fran Quinn. Pernice started on the back nine and made four birdies in a six-hole stretch to turn in 4 under. He added birdies at Nos. 1, 3 and 6 before finishing with two par saves. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 3-under 68. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 71.

Rodriguez out front

Jose de J. Rodriguez shot a second 5-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead Friday at the Web.com Tour's El Bosque Mexico Championship at Leon, Guanajuato. John Chin (68) is one stroke behind. Patrick Newcomb, Ben Kohles, Sebastian Munoz and Adam Long are two strokes back. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 and is 2 under going into the weekend. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had a 67 and is even after two rounds. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) did not make the cut.

Grillo leads by 4

Emiliano Grillo took a four-stroke lead at the Indian Open in New Delhi after shooting 4-under 68 on Friday. The Argentine had five birdies and a bogey, lowering his total to 11-under 133 for the tournament. Shubhankar Sharma, who three days ago received a special invitation to play at the Masters, made a charge with an 8-under 64 -- the best round of the day. He had nine birdies, including six on the last nine holes. His only bogey came on the par-4 seventh. Sharma was 5 over after his first nine holes on Thursday. Pablo Larrazabal (71) and Andrew Johnston (66) were tied for third at 6 under, one stroke behind Sharma.

FOOTBALL

Browns make 3 trades

A starting quarterback. A three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. A shut-down cornerback. With three major trades on Friday, the Cleveland Browns let it be known that they intend to be taken seriously. Two months after an agonizing 0-16 season mercifully ended, new General Manager John Dorsey addressed three major needs on the eve of free agency by acquiring mobile quarterback Tyrod Taylor in a deal with Buffalo, wide receiver Jarvis Landry from Miami and cornerback Damarious Randall from Green Bay, a person with direct knowledge of the overhaul told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Teams are not permitted to announce any trades until next week. In exchange, the Browns shipped quarterback DeShone Kizer and swapped late-round picks with the Packers, gave the Dolphins a fourth-round pick this season and a seventh in 2019 and sent the Bills the No. 65 overall pick in this year's draft.

Sherman out in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks are cutting ties with star cornerback Richard Sherman after seven seasons. The team has informed him that he will be released, and Sherman confirmed the decision in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday. The move appeared to be building after he met with the team Wednesday. Sherman declined to comment after the meeting. Sherman was an overlooked fifth-round draft pick who developed into one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks. He was a two-time All-Pro who helped anchor a defense that was the league's best for several years. He will be 30 years old going into next season and coming off an Achilles tendon injury that cost him half of the 2017 season. Sherman was due $13 million for the 2018 season and his release gives Seattle a salary cap savings of $11 million.

Bucs' Evans gets big deal

Tampa Bay's Mike Evans has agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension that makes him the second-highest paid receiver in the NFL. The deal confirmed Friday includes $55 million guaranteed and also makes Evans the highest-paid player with the Buccaneers with an average annual salary of $16.5 million. That's second among NFL receivers behind Antonio Brown's $17 million. The 24-year-old entered the league as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 draft. He has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of his four pro seasons, amassing 309 receptions for 4,579 yards and 32 touchdowns.

TENNIS

Serena back in top form

Serena Williams has won her first match in her comeback at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., after a 14-month layoff for the birth of her first child. The 23-time major winner defeated Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3 in the first round Thursday night. With new husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian looking on, Williams played from behind until breaking Diyas in the 11th game of the first set. Diyas netted a forehand and Williams yelled, "Come on!" as the crowd cheered. Williams served a love game capped by a 100-mph ace in her first service game. She had break points in the first and fifth games but couldn't convert. She started hitting harder and her familiar grunting returned when she tied the set 5-all. Diyas and Williams traded service breaks early in the second set. Williams then broke her opponent again en route to winning the final five games.

BASEBALL

Uehara rejoins old team

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Koji Uehara returned to his former Japanese team on Friday, agreeing to a one-year contract with the Yomiuri Giants worth $1.87 million. The 42-year-old right-handed closer helped the Boston Red Sox win the World Series in 2013 when he was named MVP of the American League Championship Series. He spent nine seasons in MLB, compiling 95 saves and a 2.66 ERA. Prior to going to the U.S., Uehara was a member of the Giants from 1999-2008 and was a two-time winner of the Sawamura Award, Japan's version of the Cy Young Award. Last season, Uehara pitched in 49 games for the Chicago Cubs, winning three, losing four and saving two with a 3.98 ERA. He did not appear in the postseason and was released after the season.

A's pick up Lucroy

The Oakland Athletics dipped into free agency to grab All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who reportedly will sign a one-year deal with the team. MLB.com's Jane Lee reported the A's are bringing in the 31-year-old to help solve some of the team's catching issues the past couple of years. Lucroy struggled with the Texas Rangers last season before getting dealt to the Colorado Rockies in July, where he hit .310 in 46 games. Normally one of the game's top offensive catchers, Lucroy combined to hit just .265/.345/.371 with 6 home runs and 40 RBI in 423 at-bats. No terms of the deal were immediately announced. The A's made no comment about the deal Friday.

Sports on 03/10/2018