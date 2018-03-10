Providence rallies, stuns No. 3 Xavier

BIG EAST

PROVIDENCE 75, NO. 3 XAVIER 72

NEW YORK -- Alpha Diallo hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:22 left in overtime and fifth-seeded Providence rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit and stunned top-seeded and No. 3 Xavier 75-72 in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament on Friday night.

Kyron Cartwright hit a clutch jumper with 55 seconds to go and took an offensive foul on a layup attempt by J.P. Macura with eight seconds to play as the Friars (21-12) beat the Musketeers (28-5) for the second time in three games this season.

This one was totally unexpected after the opening 25 minutes at Madison Square Garden. The victory sent Providence in the title game against the winner of the second semifinal between second-seeded and No. 2 Villanova and sixth-seeded Butler.

Cartwright's jumper gave Providence a 73-70 lead, but Trevon Bluiett cut the margin to a point with two free throws with 41 seconds to go.

Isaiah Jackson missed a layup attempt with about 12 seconds to play and the Musketeers rushed the ball up court. Macura went to the rim but Cartwright stood his ground and drew the offensive foul call from referee Jeff Anderson.

Diallo added two free throws with six seconds to go, but Xavier never got off a final shot until the final buzzer when Kerem Kanter hit a shot.

By that time, Providence players were running on the court to celebrate at halfcourt.

Rodney Bullock, who blocked a game-winning layup attempt by Macura at the end of regulation, and Diallo each had 17 points. Cartwright finished with 15 and Nate Watson, who was a monster in the lane in the second half, had 10 of his 14.

Kanter finished with 18 points for Xavier, which was 9 of 33 in the second half, including 2 of 11 from long range. Bluiett had 13 on 2 of 14 shooting. Freshman Paul Scruggs had a career-high 15 points on his birthday, including 13 in the first half when Xavier built a 14-points lead.

Providence, which is seeking its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth, staged one of the best comebacks in Big East tournament history, rallying from a 17-point second-half deficit to tie the game three times in the final 3:45.

The last time came when Cartwright hit two free throws with 13 seconds to go to knot the score at 68.

After electing not to call a time out, Xavier rushed the ball up the foul and Macura's layup attempt was blocked by Bullock just before the final horn.

The Friars had used 29-12 run to tie the game at 64-64 on jumper by Bullock with 3:45 to play. Cartwright had eight points in the run and Watson seven.

A three-pointer by Macura with 14:45 had extended the Musketeers' lead to 52-35.

In another Big East Tournament game Friday, Mikal Bridges had 18 points and No. 2 Villanova scored the first 19 points and cruised toward its fourth consecutive trip to the Big East Tournament championship game in an 87-68 victory over Butler.

ACC

NO. 1 VIRGINIA 64,

NO. 19 CLEMSON 58

NEW YORK — Kyle Guy scored 15 points and No. 1 Virginia advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with a 64-58 victory over No. 19 Clemson.

The top-seeded Cavaliers (30-2) got several crucial plays from role player Jack Salt down the stretch and will face 12th-ranked and sixth-seeded North Carolina for the tournament title tonight in Brooklyn.

Virginia’s only ACC Tournament crowns came in 1976 and 2014.

Shelton Mitchell had 18 points and Elijah Thomas added 15 for the fourth-seeded Tigers (23-9), who remain the lone original member of the ACC that hasn’t won the conference tournament. Clemson was trying to reach the finals for only the third time.

Tigers leading scorer Marcquise Reed, who was averaging better than 16 points, was held to six on 2-for-14 shooting by the nation’s most suffocating defense. He missed nine of 10 tries from three-point range.

Clemson got within four with 13.4 seconds left, but Devon Hall hit two free throws and Reed missed two shots at the other end as Virginia closed it out.

In another ACC Tournament game Friday, Luke Maye scored 17 points, including North Carolina’s last field goal with 5:33 remaining, and No. 12 North Carolina held off a late rally by No. 5 Duke to advance to the championship game with a 74-69 victory.

BIG 12

NO. 9 KANSAS 83,

KANSAS STATE 67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Malik Newman poured in 22 points, Silvio De Sousa filled in admirably for ailing big man Udoka Azubuike and No. 9 Kansas beat short-handed Kansas State 83-67 to reach the Big 12 Tournament title game.

Devonte Graham added 15 points and Svi Mykhailiuk had 12 for the top-seeded Jayhawks (26-7), who will play No. 18 West Virginia for the championship tonight.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (23-10) learned Friday morning they’d be without All-Big 12 forward Dean Wade, who hurt his foot in their quarterfinal victory over TCU. Then they lost starting guard Barry Brown early against the Jayhawks when he was accidentally poked in the eye.

They still put up a fight, thanks primarily to Makol Mawien, the unheralded forward who scored a career-high 29 points. Xavier Sneed added 12 but once again struggled with his shot.

It was the Jayhawks’ eighth consecutive victory over Kansas State, and they remained perfect in 10 games against their cross-state rival in the Big 12 Tournament.

In another Big 12 Tournament game Friday, Daxter Miles Jr. had 22 points for No. 18 West Virginia, and Niem Stevenson’s half-court heave at the buzzer bounced harmlessly off the iron, giving the Mountaineers a 66-63 victory over No. 14 Texas Tech in the semifinals.

PACIFIC-12

NO. 15 ARIZONA 78, UCLA 67

LAS VEGAS — Deandre Ayton scored seven of his 32 points in overtime and grabbed 14 rebounds, lifting No. 15 Arizona to a victory over UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

Arizona (26-7) labored offensively before Ayton sparked the Wildcats in the second half. UCLA (21-11) matched Arizona nearly shot for shot, tying the game with about 5 minutes to go.

UCLA’s Jaylen Hands tied it at 67 on a drive with 8 seconds left in regulation and teammate Aaron Holiday’s runner at the buzzer was off the mark after an Arizona turnover.

Ayton dominated overtime and made 13 of 16 shots overall after struggling in the quarterfinals against Colorado. The Wildcats get a chance to defend their Pac-12 tournament title today against the Oregon-Southern California winner.

Thomas Welsh had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Bruins.

UCLA has boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes by winning eight of its last 11 games, including an 88-77 victory over Stanford in the Pac-12 quarterfinals. Holiday was superb in the victory over the Cardinal with 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Bruins won the lone regular-season meeting against Arizona, handing the Wildcats their only home loss by shooting 52 percent in an 82-74 victory on Feb. 8.

AMERICAN

NO. 11 WICHITA STATE 89,

TEMPLE 81

ORLANDO, Fla. — Landry Shamet scored 24 points, Rashard Kelly had 16 and No. 11 Wichita State beat Temple 89-81 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The Shockers (25-6) also got a strong performance from their reserves, including 13 points from Austin Reaves. Next up is Houston.

Quinto Rose led Temple (17-14) with 25 points. Shizz Alston and Josh Brown each had 15 points for the Owls, who didn’t have enough depth to keep pace with Wichita State in the final four minutes. The Shockers were clinging to a 63-61 lead with eight minutes to play when Reaves, fellow reserve Markis McDuffie and Kelly powered a key 13-3 run. The three combined for 11 points in the surge and helped cool off Rose while leading Wichita State to a 76-64 advantage with just over four minutes remaining.

Shaquille Morris made two foul shots to put the Shockers up 55-45 early in the second half, but the Owls rallied behind Rose. The sophomore guard scored 12 of his team’s next 14 points to cut the deficit to 61-59 with 9:10 left. That was as close as Temple could get in the second half.

In other AAC Tournament games Friday, Kyle Washington scored 15 points and Gary Clark added 12 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 8 Cincinnati beat SMU 61-51 in the quarterfinals. … Kareem Brewton Jr. beat the final buzzer with a leaping, one-handed three-pointer and fifth-seeded Memphis outlasted fourth-seeded Tulsa 67-64 in a hard-fought quarterfinal. … Galen Robinson scored 18 points, Rob Gray had 17 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, and No. 21 Houston beat Central Florida 84-56 in the quarterfinals.

ATLANTIC 10

ST. BONAVENTURE 83,

RICHMOND 77

WASHINGTON — Matt Mobley hit an Atlantic 10 Tournament-record nine three-pointers and scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half as St. Bonaventure pulled away for its 13th victory in a row, beating Richmond 83-77 in the quarterfinals.

Mobley was 10-of-14 shooting and Courtney Stockard made 8 of 9 from the field and finished with 19 points, 5 assists and 3 steals for No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure (24-6).

The Bonnies will play No. 3 seed Davidson in the semifinals today.

Mobley hit 3 threes in a 74-second span to spark a 15-0 run that gave St. Bonaventure a 47-34 lead with 16 minutes left after a dunk by Stockard. The Bonnies hit 16 of their first 20 second-half shots to take a 17-point lead on Mobley’s final three with 6:25 to play, but Khwan Fore scored eight points during a 19-4 spurt that pulled seventh-seeded Richmond (12-19) within two after he converted a three-point play with 1:21 remaining. The Spiders went 0 for 4 from the field from there, while St. Bonaventure made 5 of 8 free throws to seal it.

Fore led Richmond with 25 points and Jacob Gilyard added 18, hitting 5 of 7 from three-point range.

In other Atlantic 10 Tournament games Friday, Jeff Dowtin scored 18 points, Jared Terrell added 16 points and No. 25 Rhode Island survived a challenge from Virginia Commonwealth 76-67 in the quarterfinals. … Nick Robinson led a balanced attack with 14 points, Taylor Funk had a double-double and fourth-seeded Saint Joseph’s pulled away for a 68-49 victory over fifth-seeded George Mason in the quarterfinals. … Peyton Aldridge scored 35 points, 22 in the first half, and No. 3 seed Davidson beat No. 6 seed Saint Louis 78-60 in a quarterfinal contest.

