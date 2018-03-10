Tubby upset with players who transfer

Memphis men's basketball Coach Tubby Smith expressed his displeasure earlier this week with the high number of players transferring in college basketball, telling reporters the practice teaches athletes "to quit."

Memphis was hit particularly hard by transfers after last season, when six players transferred from Smith's team. Smith was asked whether he thought the bulk of his team would return in 2017-18, which prompted a rant on the "new NCAA regulations" that allow players to "transfer whenever they want."

"I've been in this business a long time, never seen anything like it," Smith said. "We had over 800 Division I players transfer last year. We're teaching them how to quit. That's what we're doing. Things not going well, let's quit."

Smith said players who transfer need someone "to tell them you made a commitment. Stick to it." He acknowledged that most players "have a lot of people in their ear."

Smith told reporters Sunday that he wanted to transfer from High Point during his freshman season in 1969. But in his case, his father was there to tell him to "stick to it."

He said his father asked if somebody did something to him, and when he said "no," his father replied with several questions: "You still getting your scholarship, aren't you? They're still feeding you? They still housing you? You still getting an education?"

When Smith replied, "yes, sir," his father said: "Well, you can't come home. Your bed's been taken. ... But you can join the Army."

Smith said that was the "best thing he ever said to me."

Girl problems?

According to a report published by TMZ Sports earlier this week, the Balitmore Ravens did not sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season because a high-ranking member of the military raised concerns about bringing Kaepernick to Baltimore.

After starting quarterback Joe Flacco went down with a concussion, Coach John Harbaugh -- who has spoken highly of Kaepernick -- sought the advice of some trusted friends on signing the polarizing quarterback. According to the report, that's when the military official advised Harbaugh it might not be such a good idea.

The site went on to say the unnamed official didn't flat-out tell Harbaugh not to sign Kaepernick -- who started a protest against racism and police brutality two years ago by kneeling during the national anthem -- but he did caution the coach that signing the free agent could present a difficult challenge if he continued to protest.

He reportedly advised Harbaugh to create a team rule Kaepernick would have to abide by "if he wanted to keep his job," according to TMZ.

Instead, the Ravens signed Thad Lewis, who had not thrown an NFL pass in four years.

In September, Ravens linebacker and newly elected Hall of Famer Ray Lewis said the reason Kaepernick didn't get a job in Baltimore is because Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab, was critical of Ravens management, publishing an incendiary post on social media in which she accused Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti of being a slave owner and Lewis a slave.

"We were talking about giving this kid an opportunity to get back in the National Football League," Lewis said at the time. "I have been fighting for this kid behind the table like nobody has. ... Then, his girl goes out and puts out this racist gesture and doesn't know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed."

Sports quiz

Tubby Smith has been a head coach for how many universities?

Answer

Six (Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis).

